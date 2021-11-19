Product Spotlight: Radio Bike Co’s Oxygen Tire

Radio Bike Co’s Oxygen Tires are one of the newer options on the market for flat out fast race tires for your 20″ bike. Available in 3 sizes; 20×1.60, 20×1.75 and 20×1.95, 3 colours; black, red with black sidewall, teal with black sidewall and foldable or tubeless ready options. That’s a lot of options! The tread pattern looks more like a street tire, but that doesn’t mean it will provide less grip. Check them out.



Manufacturer’s Description

Not satisfied with the available options on the market, we decided to invest over two years of research and development into creating the “ultimate” race tire. The Oxygen Tire uses a proprietary race compound rubber for unrivalled grip and traction, and the high-pressure casing creates an incredibly lightweight and durable tire carcass, making the Oxygen tire ride and perform unlike anything else.

The tread profile has a unique multi-texture knurling which was carefully designed to allow for an incredibly fast centre line but a very grippy outer to reduce rolling resistance but allow for maximum grip on berms and corners. Available in x3 sizes, x3 colours and even a tubeless ready version, there’s no denying the Oxygen tire really is a game changer!

MATERIAL high quality racing rubber compound

CONSTRUCTION 120 TPI casing, folding bead

INFLATED WIDTH 1.6″ (39.5mm), 1.75″ (43.5mm), 1.95″(47.5mm)

INFLATED DIAMETER 1.6″ (488mm), 1.75″ (498mm), 1.95″ (508mm)

COLOURS black, red w/ black sidewall, teal w/ black sidewall

Extras

high pressure rated (100psi)

lightweight, high-performance race tire

smooth central area for speed, unique outer tread to increase traction and grip on all surfaces

micro knurling for advanced grip performance

Sizes/Weight

1.6″ – 365g/12.9oz

1.75″ – 445g/15.6oz

1.95″ – 470g/16.4oz

