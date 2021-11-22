USABMX 2021 ROC & Grands Live Stream Link & Schedule

Are you searching for the 2021 USABMX Grands schedule with local times? What about the live stream link? Keep calm and read on, we have it all for you right here.
Live stream link
To watch all the action use this link
www.usabmx.com/webcast
Schedule
Wednesday November 24 – Only Day of Practice
|Practice starts 7:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|7:00am
|Auckland
|2:00am (Thursday)
|London
|1:00pm
|Los Angeles
|5:00am
|Melbourne
|12:00am (Thursday)
|New York
|8:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|6:00am
Thursday November 25 – Race of Champions: Motos 1 & 2 (day 1)
|Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|8:00am
|Auckland
|3:00am (Friday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Friday)
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00am
Friday November 26 – Race of Champions: Finals (day 2)
|Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|8:00am
|Auckland
|3:00am (Saturday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Saturday)
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00am
Friday Night Pro Championship Finals
|Racing starts 6:30pm Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|6:30pm
|Auckland
|1:30pm (Saturday)
|London
|12:30am
|Los Angeles
|4:30pm
|Melbourne
|11:30am (Saturday)
|New York
|7:30pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:30pm
Saturday November 27 – Grands – 1st & 2nd round of motos
|Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|8:00am
|Auckland
|3:00am (Sunday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Sunday)
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00am
Sunday November 28 – Grands – 2nd round of open motos and finals
|Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
|Tulsa OK
|8:00am
|Auckland
|3:00am (Monday)
|London
|2:00pm
|Los Angeles
|6:00am
|Melbourne
|1:00am (Monday)
|New York
|9:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:00am
Full schedule
Want to know more about the 2021 USABMX Grands? Head over to usabmx.com