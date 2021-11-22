    News

    USABMX 2021 ROC & Grands Live Stream Link & Schedule

    Are you searching for the 2021 USABMX Grands schedule with local times? What about the live stream link? Keep calm and read on, we have it all for you right here.

    Live stream link

    To watch all the action use this link

    www.usabmx.com/webcast

    Schedule

    Wednesday November 24 – Only Day of Practice

    Practice starts 7:00am Tulsa OK
    Tulsa OK7:00am
    Auckland2:00am (Thursday)
    London1:00pm
    Los Angeles5:00am
    Melbourne12:00am (Thursday)
    New York8:00am
    Phoenix (RTB)6:00am

    Thursday November 25 – Race of Champions: Motos 1 & 2 (day 1)

    Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
    Tulsa OK8:00am
    Auckland3:00am (Friday)
    London2:00pm
    Los Angeles6:00am
    Melbourne1:00am (Friday)
    New York9:00am
    Phoenix (RTB)7:00am

    Friday November 26 – Race of Champions: Finals (day 2)

    Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
    Tulsa OK8:00am
    Auckland3:00am (Saturday)
    London2:00pm
    Los Angeles6:00am
    Melbourne1:00am (Saturday)
    New York9:00am
    Phoenix (RTB)7:00am

    Friday Night Pro Championship Finals

    Racing starts 6:30pm Tulsa OK
    Tulsa OK6:30pm
    Auckland1:30pm (Saturday)
    London12:30am
    Los Angeles4:30pm
    Melbourne11:30am (Saturday)
    New York7:30pm
    Phoenix (RTB)5:30pm

    Saturday November 27 – Grands – 1st & 2nd round of motos

    Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
    Tulsa OK8:00am
    Auckland3:00am (Sunday)
    London2:00pm
    Los Angeles6:00am
    Melbourne1:00am (Sunday)
    New York9:00am
    Phoenix (RTB)7:00am

    Sunday November 28 – Grands – 2nd round of open motos and finals

    Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK
    Tulsa OK8:00am
    Auckland3:00am (Monday)
    London2:00pm
    Los Angeles6:00am
    Melbourne1:00am (Monday)
    New York9:00am
    Phoenix (RTB)7:00am

    Want to know more about the 2021 USABMX Grands? Head over to usabmx.com

