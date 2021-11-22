USABMX 2021 ROC & Grands Live Stream Link & Schedule

Are you searching for the 2021 USABMX Grands schedule with local times? What about the live stream link? Keep calm and read on, we have it all for you right here.

Live stream link

To watch all the action use this link

www.usabmx.com/webcast

Schedule

Wednesday November 24 – Only Day of Practice

Practice starts 7:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 7:00am Auckland 2:00am (Thursday) London 1:00pm Los Angeles 5:00am Melbourne 12:00am (Thursday) New York 8:00am Phoenix (RTB) 6:00am

Thursday November 25 – Race of Champions: Motos 1 & 2 (day 1)

Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 8:00am Auckland 3:00am (Friday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Friday) New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 7:00am

Friday November 26 – Race of Champions: Finals (day 2)

Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 8:00am Auckland 3:00am (Saturday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Saturday) New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 7:00am

Friday Night Pro Championship Finals

Racing starts 6:30pm Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 6:30pm Auckland 1:30pm (Saturday) London 12:30am Los Angeles 4:30pm Melbourne 11:30am (Saturday) New York 7:30pm Phoenix (RTB) 5:30pm

Saturday November 27 – Grands – 1st & 2nd round of motos

Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 8:00am Auckland 3:00am (Sunday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Sunday) New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 7:00am

Sunday November 28 – Grands – 2nd round of open motos and finals

Racing starts 8:00am Tulsa OK Tulsa OK 8:00am Auckland 3:00am (Monday) London 2:00pm Los Angeles 6:00am Melbourne 1:00am (Monday) New York 9:00am Phoenix (RTB) 7:00am

Full schedule

Want to know more about the 2021 USABMX Grands? Head over to usabmx.com