Product Spotlight: CassapBMX Stadium1 Number Plate

Steve Cassap has relaunched the legendary 80’s brand Cassap with the CASSAP, 40th Year Anniversary, Stadium 1 Plate. The Cassap brand was extremely popular in Australia, and beyond.

Steve was very much Australia’s answer to Bob Haro. He was a pioneer in Australian freestyle, but also in the BMX race scene with his number plates.

There are going to be some excited old schoolers out there, but I’m sure were bound to see a new generation of Aussie BMX racers running Cassap plates in the near future.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Original CassapBMX Strap Number Plate

Includes bonus Sticker Set & bonus Race Numbers

Let’s go back to the Golden Era of 80’s BMX – Inspired by our original & very first BMX Strap ‘Stadium 1’ Plate released in 1981.

Available in 5 Bright Colours – Black, Red, Blue, Yellow & White.

What do I get?

1 x Cassap Stadium 1 Race plate

2 x Cassap adhesive Race Numbers (note 2 off Number 1) per sample below.

1 x Cassap Sticker Kit (total of 12 stickers)

2 x Number plate ties.

1 x Instruction Sheet

Limited Stock.

Plate Panel Measures (approx.) – widest part of plate 27.5cm x 20cm high. From top straps to bottom of plate 38.8cm.

Proudly Made in Australia

Want to know more?

Check out cassapbmx.com.au for more information