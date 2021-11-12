ECITV Ep 49 “If You’re Gunna Be Dumb” – Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

In episode 49 Gary and Shane discuss the 51 years of BMX racing. We have Mongoose BSX2022 updates, new tees from Profile Racing, the S1 Mega Lifer Helmet, Supercross BMX #secretlabs jacket, new classes for the older guys at the 2021 AusCycling national championships. A quick chat about the 2021 World Cup overall results and upcoming events, including the 2022 Australian National Calendar. The ECIBMX show and tell is a feature of OS20 products.

General Discussion

51 years of BMX racing on 14th of November

bmxultra.com/news/how-will-you-celebrate-51-years-of-bmx/

News

New Mongoose BSX2022 Partners Bronze partner – Hair Cycle Gold partner – Airsho Gold partner – Phirebird Designs visit bmxultra.com/bsx

New Tees from Profile Paradise Rocker https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-profile-paradise-rocker-tees/

S1 Mega Lifer bucket helmets for big heads

https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-s1-mega-lifer-helmet/

https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-supercross-bmx-secretlabs-jacket/

https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-supercross-bmx-secretlabs-jacket/ New classes for AusCycling national championships 50-54 55-59 60+ https://bmxultra.com/news/new-classes-at-2021-auscycling-national-championships/



Events

2021 UCI World Cup is complete

Overall Women

1. Mariana Pajon

2. Laura Smulders

3. Felicia Stancil

Overall Men

1.Simon Marquart

2. Carlos Ramirez

3. Joris Daudet

Geelong Thunder BMX 20 Nov Club Race OLD / MID SCHOOL GRAND NATIONALS (unofficial) 10:00am practice 11am racing Check https://www.facebook.com/geelongthunderbmx for details

2022 National Calendar has been revealed

– R1: 22 Jan – The Cove SA

– R2: 23 Jan – The Cove SA

– R3: 09 Apr – Sleeman Qld

– R4: 27 Aug – Alice Springs NT

– R5: 28 Aug – Alice Springs NT

– R6: 23 Nov – Launceston Tas

– 21-27 November – Launceston Tas

ECIBMX Show and Tell – OS20 feature

Elevn Forks 20” 20mm drop out 1 ?” and tapered options

Vee Speedbooster tires in OS20 x 1.60 and 1.75

Alienation OS20 rims

Visit eciimports.com

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe ( to ECIIMPORTS on youtube or ecitvbmx on Facebook and Instagram), and share it with your friends.