Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX #secretlabs Jacket

Supercross BMX have an amazing line up of merchandise; including, tees, long sleeve tees, hats and one of the coolest BMX branded jackets on the market. Sure, we might be coming out of winter in Australia, but it will be back, and there will still be plenty of opportunities to show your love for Supercross.

It’s available in three colour options; Dark Grey/Pink lining, Ascot brown and Basic black. And a wide range of sizes from Youth Medium to Adult XXXL.

Manufacturer’s Description

Introducing the new #SecretLabs jacket. The Supercross BMX #SecretLabs Jacket is the first of many new accessories to show your BMX love off the track that show your love of BMX.

The exterior features a Fleece hooded cotton canvas shell with stitched embroidery on front chest and lined pockets. The interior features a custom printed polyester flannel liner. Front zipper closure, adjustable draw cord and turnover collar. Perfect for Saturday date night or a brisk morning ride.

100% Cotton Canvas Exterior

55% Cotton / 45% Poly Flannel Liner

Hood w/ Adjustable Draw cord Cinch

Double Front Welt Pockets w/ Lining

Chainstitched Front Logo Applique

Zippered Chest Pocket

The Ascot Brown is a tribute to one of our favourite BMX tracks from the early 80’s when we started Ascot BMX, and uses the very first Supercross BMX colours of Green and Blue as the Lining, the Basic Black colour way is the one that we know is the go to for most people, as it is that Basic Black Jacket, and uses the Supercross Speed Yellow Lining to show off the Supercross Racing Heritage since 1989….

Check out supercrossbmx.com or head to your favourite Supercross BMX reseller to lock one in.