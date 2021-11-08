New Classes at 2021 AusCycling National Championships

It’s not uncommon to see older riders at the race track, competing and going pretty hard at it, it’s no joke. Until the entries for the the 2021 AusCycling National Championships opened up the oldest age bracket in Australian BMX racing was 50+ for 20″ and cruiser. There are now two new brackets for the older riders. 50+ changes to 50-54, then there’s 55-59 and 60+.

The success of the new classes will be based on entries, and from what I can make out the 2021 AusCycling National Championships are a lower priority for many BMXers not willing to risk late border openings, cancellations, potential for extended isolations and all the other chaos that comes with COVID. So it may not be until 2022 that these new classes will really hit full stride.

It is great to see that AusCycling are offering these classes for an aging BMX community and keeping people involved longer at Australia’s highest level of competition.

Entries are open for the 2021 AusCycling National BMX Championships at entryboss.cc/races/9232