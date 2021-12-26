Mongoose BSX2022: Pre-Order Tees & Ride Day

The Mongoose BSX2022 is just 2 weeks away, that’s right it closing in real fast. We figured we should get pre-orders for tees underway and we will sneak in one last ride session on Monday 3 Jan from 10am until 1pm.

The event, an annual one on one BMX race, raises money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne and 100% of profits from the event are donated to the RCH.

Don’t forget to save the date, the Mongoose BSX2022 is on Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

Pre-Order Your Mongoose BSX2022 Tees Today

The Mongoose BSX2022 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must message us though our Facebook page at facebook.com/bsxinc and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities. We will get back to you with confirmation and payment details.

BSX Ride Session Monday 3 January 10am-1pm

We are very excited that we will be hosting a sneaky second ride session for the season on Monday 3 January. The ride session will go from 10am-1pm. As always you are required to wear full race gear, it’s a flat pedal only event that’s open to all AusCycling licensed members. It’s a covid safe event and will require a QR check in.

There is a cost of $5 per ride up to $10 per family. 100% of the Mongoose BSX2022 event profits are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital, the ride days help us fund and upgrade the facilities and equipment.

Come and enjoy a relaxed ride session on one of the most fun and unique BMX tracks you could experience.

Follow our Facebook or Instagram for updates.

Look out for more announcements coming soon.

Live Stream Link

Set a reminder now so you don’t miss a minute of the racing from the Mongoose BSX2022.

Follow our Facebook or Instagram for updates.

Look out for more announcements coming soon.

The Mongoose BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com

Platinum Partner

Mongoose (mongoose.com)

Gold Partners

District Cycle Store (districtcyclestore.com.au)

Airsho

Phirebird

Radio Bike Co

Thinglab

All Tracks Australia

Silver Partners

ECIBMX

Sqorz

Live Breathe Ride

Wes Colbran

Ally Cat Engineering

EntryBoss

Meybo Bikes/Kickassbmx.com

Jigsaw Jumps

Bronze Partners

IRC Tire

Rizen

Hair Cycle

Dig Solutions

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

Online Entries

Online entries are now available for the Mongoose BSX2022. Head over to EntryBoss for all the details.

Enter Now

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s also online, get in early and make sure you don’t miss the cut and miss out on racing.

Spectator Tickets

We’re doing our ticketing online for the Mongoose BSX2022 to simplify everything, reduce queues at the gate and take some of the load off our hard working volunteers.

Why do we charge spectator fees? It’s a fair question. The club exists specifically to service this one event for the year, to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation. We donate 100% of the profits from the event to the RCH.

We have expenses, big expenses! There’s toilet hire, first aid, merchandise and a whole lot of other things to consider before we even get started. Spectator fees help us ensure the viability of the event and allow us to make a nice little donation to the RCH at the end of the day. It also helps us put on a fun event for you all.

The prices are as follows

$10 Adult (14 & Over)

$5 Child (6-13)

Children under 6 are free

$25 Family (2 adults and 3 children)

These prices haven’t changed since the first BSX back in 2006.

Riders who have entered to compete at the Mongoose BSX2022 don’t need to pay a spectator fee.

Buy Tickets

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.