    News

    BSX Past Results

    With 10 days to go until the Mongoose BSX2022 we’ve compiled the top 4 results for each class over the years the event has been running. It’s the first time we have ever compiled the results and we think you’ll find it just as interesting to read as it was to put the whole thing together.

    The Mongoose BSX2022, an annual one on one BMX race, raises money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne and 100% of profits from the event are donated to the RCH.

    Don’t forget to save the date, the Mongoose BSX2022 is on Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

    Results by Year

    ClassYear# riders1st2nd3rd4th
    2006
    30 & Open Men20064Brian KellyRoss DomiganJamie HalesDean Coles
    Open Men200632Luke MadillBilly JolliffeWade Bootes
    Michael Vockenson
    Open Women20063Ziggy CallanRochelle Luke
    Caroline Sobotka
    2007
    30 & Open Men20078Simon AndersonShane JenkinsBruce WatmanRoss Domigan
    Open Men200734Luke MadillDaniel JohnstoneMichael RobinsonJamie Gray
    Open Women20071Ziggy Callan
    2008
    30 & Open Men200812Simon AndersonJade McPhersonShane Jenkins
    Chris Van Winden
    Open Men200832Josh CallanBilly JolliffeAlex CameronMichael Young
    Open Women20083Sarah WalkerTanya Bailey
    Lauren Reynolds
    2009
    30 & Open Men20099Simon AndersonBrian KellyShane Jenkins
    Chris Van Winden
    Open Men200932Scott LaceyKyle HortonTom SiinmaaLevi Collins
    Open Women20092Ziggy CallanCharlie Webb
    2010
    30 & Open Men201014Simon AndersonTony HarveyShane JenkinsPaul Tomkinson
    Open Men201039Josh CallanJonathan HoareLuke Madill
    Ryan Henderson
    Open Women20101Ziggy Callan
    2011
    30 & Open Men201117Simon AndersonBrian KellyShane JenkinsTom Gilfedder
    Open Men201141Josh CallanBodi TurnerOlivier HoarauChase Collins
    Open Women20115Ziggy CallanPrue HarveyIsabella PenglaseIesha Anderson
    2012
    30 & Open Men201218Simon AndersonJade McPhersonRichard McLachlan (NZ)Paul Tomkinson
    Open Men201261Matt JusterTom SiinmaaBryce Hocking (USA)Matthew White
    Open Women20129Prue HarveyIesha AndersonIsabella PenglaseMikayla Rose
    2013
    30 & Open Men201317Simon AndersonRobert SlatterLuke PretloveShane Jenkins
    Open Men201351Josh CallanBarry Nobles (USA)Bodi TurnerMatthew White
    Open Women20138Caroline BuchananIesha AndersonMandie MorganMadie Guyers
    2014
    30 & Open Men201413Simon AndersonRobert SlatterBenn McGrathBrian Kelly
    Open Men201438Bodi TurnerWade TurnerLevi CollinsDavid Lyon
    Open Women20148Iesha AndersonAshleigh GunnKira Allan
    Vanessa Gooden
    2015
    12 & Under201517Joel MarshMorgan SewardPatrick BognarFlynn Cooper
    30 & Open Men201516Simon AndersonJade McPhersonTony Harvey
    Renald McQueen
    Open Men201542Levi CollinsBodi TurnerNick Koelher (USA)Wade Turner
    Open Women201511Iesha AndersonJarrah HeckerAshleigh GunnAislynn Weber
    2016
    12 & Under201618Joel MarshByron BlythTyson KennyGian Renato
    30 & Open Men201616Simon AndersonRobert SlatterBenn McGrathBruce Morris
    Open Men201622Josh CallanTom SiinmaaWade TurnerLevi Collins
    Open Women20168Iesha AndersonJarrah HeckerVanessa GoodenAshleigh Gunn
    2017
    11-13 Boys201720Byron BlythJake SeeberGian RenatoDaniel Doran
    11-13 Girls20174Rhian HobbsTayla BonhamRaine ScottKatelyn Harris
    30 & Open Men201720Tim WrightSimon AndersonLevi CollinsRobert Slatter
    45 + Open wheel20175Shane JenkinsShaun CollinsCraig WalczukGeoff Borrell
    8-10 Boys201720Benaiah RichardsCameron GattJed Tootell-KaralusSamuel Ivas
    8-10 Girls20177Emerald BlythMia WebsterTessa SimpsonBrodie Mitchell
    Open Men201732Josh CallanTom SiinmaaJames LautierMax Cairns
    Open Retro20178Gordon MacRaeTim AustinAlistair ScottPaul Knox
    Open Women20178Iesha AndersonVanessa GoodenCourtney StevensonMercedes Scott
    2018
    11-13 Boys2018Gian RenatoMeirsJosh JollyCorey Miller
    11-13 Girls2018Emerald BlythRaine ScottMillie Jackson
    Georgia Tomkinson
    30 & Open Men2018Simon AndersonNathan CouzinAndrew JacksonAdam Aherne
    30 & Over Women2018Rebecca SmithTess AndersonAmie MainTara Dowdell
    45 + Open wheel2018Craig WalczukShane JenkinsWayne JollyPaul Knox
    8-10 Boys2018Preston MurrayCameron GattJabe BrownTaylor Hall
    8-10 Girls2018Sienna RichmondSophie PrestonBrodie MitchellSienna Scott
    Open Men2018Josh CallanCooper BromleyLevi CollinsRory McNamara
    Open Retro2018Josh SodermanSeth ThompsonBailey StewartAlistair Scott
    Open Women2018Iesha AndersonClare McNamaraCourtney StevensonHannah Moyle
    2019
    11-13 Boys2019Sam O’GradyJosh SwiatekToby MillerEmerald Blyth
    11-13 Girls2019Emerald BlythBrooke SmithBrodie Mitchell
    Makenzie Copland
    30 & Open Men2019Andrew JacksonGlenn MainBrendon BrazierCraig Walczuk
    30 & Over Women2019Rebecca SmithTess AndersonAmie MainEliza Flanigan
    45 + Open wheel2019Shane JenkinsCraid WalczukShaun CollinsPaul Knox
    8-10 Boys2019Cameron GattJesse PaulBilly Van HoutJacob French
    Open Men2019Josh CallanCooper BromleyMatthew WhiteByron Blyth
    Open Retro2019Josh SodermanSeth ThompsonTrevor WeberPaul Knox
    Open Women2019Leah HearneEmerald BlythVanessa GoodenBrooke Smith
    2020
    30 & Open Men2020Simon AndersonSteve Taylor-MadinPaul TomkinsonAndrew Jackson
    45 + Open wheel2020Simon AndersonPaul KnoxShane JenkinsGeoff Borrell
    8-13 Boys2020Josh JollyCameron GattRylee KempMax Freeman
    8-13 Girls2020Emerald BlythShae ArchboldLauren WinterBella Jackson
    Open Men2020Matthew WhiteByron BlythLevi CollinsMarcus Walker
    Open Women2020Emerald BlythAudrey ThompsonVanessa GoodenIesha Anderson
    2021
    30 & Open Men20218Andrew JacksonAaron WheatlandAdam AherneJake Hall
    45 + Open wheel20215Shane JenkinsPaul KnoxWayne JollyJamie Bullows
    8-13 Boys20218Zac BradleyJabe BrownBilly Van HoutZac Brown
    8-13 Girls20214Makenzie CoplandBella JacksonMadison PrendergastTyra Cobain
    Open Men202121Josh JollyByron BlythBrandan BullowsHayden Fletcher
    Open Women20216Emerald BlythMakenzie CoplandKristina ShielBella Jackson

    Results by Class

    Year# riders1234
    Open Men
    200632Luke MadillBilly JolliffeWade BootesMichael Vockenson
    200734Luke MadillDaniel JohnstoneMichael RobinsonJamie Gray
    200832Josh CallanBilly JolliffeAlex CameronMichael Young
    200932Scott LaceyKyle HortonTom SiinmaaLevi Collins
    201039Josh CallanJonathan HoareLuke MadillRyan Henderson
    201141Josh CallanBodi TurnerOlivier HoarauChase Collins
    201261Matt JusterTom SiinmaaBryce Hocking (USA)Matthew White
    201351Josh CallanBarry Nobles (USA)Bodi TurnerMatthew White
    201438Bodi TurnerWade TurnerLevi CollinsDavid Lyon
    201542Levi CollinsBodi TurnerNick Koelher (USA)Wade Turner
    201622Josh CallanTom SiinmaaWade TurnerLevi Collins
    201732Josh CallanTom SiinmaaJames LautierMax Cairns
    2018Josh CallanCooper BromleyLevi CollinsRory McNamara
    2019Josh CallanCooper BromleyMatthew WhiteByron Blyth
    2020Matthew WhiteByron BlythLevi CollinsMarcus Walker
    202121Josh JollyByron BlythBrandan BullowsHayden Fletcher
    Open Women
    20063Ziggy CallanRochelle LukeCaroline Sobotka
    20071Ziggy Callan
    20083Sarah WalkerTanya BaileyLauren Reynolds
    20092Ziggy CallanCharlie Webb
    20101Ziggy Callan
    20115Ziggy CallanPrue HarveyIsabella PenglaseIesha Anderson
    20129Prue HarveyIesha AndersonIsabella PenglaseMikayla Rose
    20138Caroline BuchananIesha AndersonMandie MorganMadie Guyers
    20148Iesha AndersonAshleigh GunnKira AllanVanessa Gooden
    201511Iesha AndersonJarrah HeckerAshleigh GunnAislynn Weber
    20168Iesha AndersonJarrah HeckerVanessa GoodenAshleigh Gunn
    20178Iesha AndersonVanessa GoodenCourtney StevensonMercedes Scott
    2018Iesha AndersonClare McNamaraCourtney StevensonHannah Moyle
    2019Leah HearneEmerald BlythVanessa GoodenBrooke Smith
    2020Emerald BlythAudrey ThompsonVanessa GoodenIesha Anderson
    20216Emerald BlythMakenzie CoplandKristina ShielBella Jackson
    30 & Open Men
    20064Brian KellyRoss DomiganJamie HalesDean Coles
    20078Simon AndersonShane JenkinsBruce WatmanRoss Domigan
    200812Simon AndersonJade McPhersonShane JenkinsChris Van Winden
    20099Simon AndersonBrian KellyShane JenkinsChris Van Winden
    201014Simon AndersonTony HarveyShane JenkinsPaul Tomkinson
    201117Simon AndersonBrian KellyShane JenkinsTom Gilfedder
    201218Simon AndersonJade McPhersonRichard McLachlan (NZ)Paul Tomkinson
    201317Simon AndersonRobert SlatterLuke PretloveShane Jenkins
    201413Simon AndersonRobert SlatterBenn McGrathBrian Kelly
    201516Simon AndersonJade McPhersonTony HarveyRenald McQueen
    201616Simon AndersonRobert SlatterBenn McGrathBruce Morris
    201720Tim WrightSimon AndersonLevi CollinsRobert Slatter
    2018Simon AndersonNathan CouzinAndrew JacksonAdam Aherne
    2019Andrew JacksonGlenn MainBrendon BrazierCraig Walczuk
    2020Simon AndersonSteve Taylor-MadinPaul TomkinsonAndrew Jackson
    20218Andrew JacksonAaron WheatlandAdam AherneJake Hall
    30 & Over Women
    2018Rebecca SmithTess AndersonAmie MainTara Dowdell
    2019Rebecca SmithTess AndersonAmie MainEliza Flanigan
    12 & Under
    201517Joel MarshMorgan SewardPatrick BognarFlynn Cooper
    201618Joel MarshByron BlythTyson KennyGian Renato
    8-10 Boys
    201720Benaiah RichardsCameron GattJed Tootell-KaralusSamuel Ivas
    2018Preston MurrayCameron GattJabe BrownTaylor Hall
    2019Cameron GattJesse PaulBilly Van HoutJacob French
    8-10 Girls
    20177Emerald BlythMia WebsterTessa SimpsonBrodie Mitchell
    2018Sienna RichmondSophie PrestonBrodie MitchellSienna Scott
    11-13 Boys
    201720Byron BlythJake SeeberGian RenatoDaniel Doran
    2018Gian RenatoMeirsJosh JollyCorey Miller
    2019Sam O’GradyJosh SwiatekToby MillerEmerald Blyth
    11-13 Girls
    20174Rhian HobbsTayla BonhamRaine ScottKatelyn Harris
    2018Emerald BlythRaine ScottMillie JacksonGeorgia Tomkinson
    2019Emerald BlythBrooke SmithBrodie MitchellMakenzie Copland
    Open Retro
    20178Gordon MacRaeTim AustinAlistair ScottPaul Knox
    2018Josh SodermanSeth ThompsonBailey StewartAlistair Scott
    2019Josh SodermanSeth ThompsonTrevor WeberPaul Knox
    45 + Open wheel
    20175Shane JenkinsShaun CollinsCraig WalczukGeoff Borrell
    2018Craig WalczukShane JenkinsWayne JollyPaul Knox
    2019Shane JenkinsCraid WalczukShaun CollinsPaul Knox
    2020Simon AndersonPaul KnoxShane JenkinsGeoff Borrell
    20215Shane JenkinsPaul KnoxWayne JollyJamie Bullows
    8-13 Boys
    2020Josh JollyCameron GattRylee KempMax Freeman
    20218Zac BradleyJabe BrownBilly Van HoutZac Brown
    8-13 Girls
    2020Emerald BlythShae ArchboldLauren WinterBella Jackson
    20214Makenzie CoplandBella JacksonMadison PrendergastTyra Cobain

    Pre-Order Your Mongoose BSX2022 Tees Today

    The Mongoose BSX2022 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

    Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

    To lock in your purchase you must message us though our Facebook page at facebook.com/bsxinc and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities. We will get back to you with confirmation and payment details.

    BSX Ride Session Monday 3 January 10am-1pm

    We are very excited that we will be hosting a sneaky second ride session for the season on Monday 3 January. The ride session will go from 10am-1pm. As always you are required to wear full race gear, it’s a flat pedal only event that’s open to all AusCycling licensed members. It’s a covid safe event and will require a QR check in.

    There is a cost of $5 per ride up to $10 per family. 100% of the Mongoose BSX2022 event profits are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital, the ride days help us fund and upgrade the facilities and equipment.

    Come and enjoy a relaxed ride session on one of the most fun and unique BMX tracks you could experience.

    Follow our Facebook or Instagram for updates.

    Look out for more announcements coming soon.

    Live Stream Link

    Set a reminder now so you don’t miss a minute of the racing from the Mongoose BSX2022.

    Follow our Facebook or Instagram for updates.

    Look out for more announcements coming soon.

    The Mongoose BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com

    Platinum Partner

    Mongoose (mongoose.com)

    Gold Partners

    District Cycle Store (districtcyclestore.com.au)
    Airsho
    Phirebird
    Radio Bike Co
    Thinglab
    All Tracks Australia

    Silver Partners

    ECIBMX
    Sqorz
    Live Breathe Ride
    Wes Colbran
    Ally Cat Engineering
    EntryBoss
    Meybo Bikes/Kickassbmx.com
    Jigsaw Jumps

    Bronze Partners

    IRC Tire
    Rizen
    Hair Cycle
    Dig Solutions

    What is BSX?

    BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

    With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

    BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

    WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?

    It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

    Online Entries

    Online entries are now available for the Mongoose BSX2022. Head over to EntryBoss for all the details.

    Enter Now

    • Entry fee is $30 per class
    • We do take entries on the day but it’s also online, get in early and make sure you don’t miss the cut and miss out on racing.

    Spectator Tickets

    We’re doing our ticketing online for the Mongoose BSX2022 to simplify everything, reduce queues at the gate and take some of the load off our hard working volunteers.

    Why do we charge spectator fees? It’s a fair question. The club exists specifically to service this one event for the year, to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation. We donate 100% of the profits from the event to the RCH.

    We have expenses, big expenses! There’s toilet hire, first aid, merchandise and a whole lot of other things to consider before we even get started. Spectator fees help us ensure the viability of the event and allow us to make a nice little donation to the RCH at the end of the day. It also helps us put on a fun event for you all.

    The prices are as follows

    • $10 Adult (14 & Over)
    • $5 Child (6-13)
    • Children under 6 are free
    • $25 Family (2 adults and 3 children)

    These prices haven’t changed since the first BSX back in 2006.

    Riders who have entered to compete at the Mongoose BSX2022 don’t need to pay a spectator fee.

    Buy Tickets

    WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?

    Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

    ABOUT BSX

    BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual Track Attack series.

    The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

    www.bmxultra.com/bsx

    ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

    The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.

    Share Button
    |

    Posted in: News