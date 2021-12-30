BSX Past Results

With 10 days to go until the Mongoose BSX2022 we’ve compiled the top 4 results for each class over the years the event has been running. It’s the first time we have ever compiled the results and we think you’ll find it just as interesting to read as it was to put the whole thing together.

The Mongoose BSX2022, an annual one on one BMX race, raises money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne and 100% of profits from the event are donated to the RCH.

Don’t forget to save the date, the Mongoose BSX2022 is on Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

Results by Year

Class Year # riders 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 2006 30 & Open Men 2006 4 Brian Kelly Ross Domigan Jamie Hales Dean Coles Open Men 2006 32 Luke Madill Billy Jolliffe Wade Bootes Michael Vockenson Open Women 2006 3 Ziggy Callan Rochelle Luke Caroline Sobotka 2007 30 & Open Men 2007 8 Simon Anderson Shane Jenkins Bruce Watman Ross Domigan Open Men 2007 34 Luke Madill Daniel Johnstone Michael Robinson Jamie Gray Open Women 2007 1 Ziggy Callan 2008 30 & Open Men 2008 12 Simon Anderson Jade McPherson Shane Jenkins Chris Van Winden Open Men 2008 32 Josh Callan Billy Jolliffe Alex Cameron Michael Young Open Women 2008 3 Sarah Walker Tanya Bailey Lauren Reynolds 2009 30 & Open Men 2009 9 Simon Anderson Brian Kelly Shane Jenkins Chris Van Winden Open Men 2009 32 Scott Lacey Kyle Horton Tom Siinmaa Levi Collins Open Women 2009 2 Ziggy Callan Charlie Webb 2010 30 & Open Men 2010 14 Simon Anderson Tony Harvey Shane Jenkins Paul Tomkinson Open Men 2010 39 Josh Callan Jonathan Hoare Luke Madill Ryan Henderson Open Women 2010 1 Ziggy Callan 2011 30 & Open Men 2011 17 Simon Anderson Brian Kelly Shane Jenkins Tom Gilfedder Open Men 2011 41 Josh Callan Bodi Turner Olivier Hoarau Chase Collins Open Women 2011 5 Ziggy Callan Prue Harvey Isabella Penglase Iesha Anderson 2012 30 & Open Men 2012 18 Simon Anderson Jade McPherson Richard McLachlan (NZ) Paul Tomkinson Open Men 2012 61 Matt Juster Tom Siinmaa Bryce Hocking (USA) Matthew White Open Women 2012 9 Prue Harvey Iesha Anderson Isabella Penglase Mikayla Rose 2013 30 & Open Men 2013 17 Simon Anderson Robert Slatter Luke Pretlove Shane Jenkins Open Men 2013 51 Josh Callan Barry Nobles (USA) Bodi Turner Matthew White Open Women 2013 8 Caroline Buchanan Iesha Anderson Mandie Morgan Madie Guyers 2014 30 & Open Men 2014 13 Simon Anderson Robert Slatter Benn McGrath Brian Kelly Open Men 2014 38 Bodi Turner Wade Turner Levi Collins David Lyon Open Women 2014 8 Iesha Anderson Ashleigh Gunn Kira Allan Vanessa Gooden 2015 12 & Under 2015 17 Joel Marsh Morgan Seward Patrick Bognar Flynn Cooper 30 & Open Men 2015 16 Simon Anderson Jade McPherson Tony Harvey Renald McQueen Open Men 2015 42 Levi Collins Bodi Turner Nick Koelher (USA) Wade Turner Open Women 2015 11 Iesha Anderson Jarrah Hecker Ashleigh Gunn Aislynn Weber 2016 12 & Under 2016 18 Joel Marsh Byron Blyth Tyson Kenny Gian Renato 30 & Open Men 2016 16 Simon Anderson Robert Slatter Benn McGrath Bruce Morris Open Men 2016 22 Josh Callan Tom Siinmaa Wade Turner Levi Collins Open Women 2016 8 Iesha Anderson Jarrah Hecker Vanessa Gooden Ashleigh Gunn 2017 11-13 Boys 2017 20 Byron Blyth Jake Seeber Gian Renato Daniel Doran 11-13 Girls 2017 4 Rhian Hobbs Tayla Bonham Raine Scott Katelyn Harris 30 & Open Men 2017 20 Tim Wright Simon Anderson Levi Collins Robert Slatter 45 + Open wheel 2017 5 Shane Jenkins Shaun Collins Craig Walczuk Geoff Borrell 8-10 Boys 2017 20 Benaiah Richards Cameron Gatt Jed Tootell-Karalus Samuel Ivas 8-10 Girls 2017 7 Emerald Blyth Mia Webster Tessa Simpson Brodie Mitchell Open Men 2017 32 Josh Callan Tom Siinmaa James Lautier Max Cairns Open Retro 2017 8 Gordon MacRae Tim Austin Alistair Scott Paul Knox Open Women 2017 8 Iesha Anderson Vanessa Gooden Courtney Stevenson Mercedes Scott 2018 11-13 Boys 2018 Gian Renato Meirs Josh Jolly Corey Miller 11-13 Girls 2018 Emerald Blyth Raine Scott Millie Jackson Georgia Tomkinson 30 & Open Men 2018 Simon Anderson Nathan Couzin Andrew Jackson Adam Aherne 30 & Over Women 2018 Rebecca Smith Tess Anderson Amie Main Tara Dowdell 45 + Open wheel 2018 Craig Walczuk Shane Jenkins Wayne Jolly Paul Knox 8-10 Boys 2018 Preston Murray Cameron Gatt Jabe Brown Taylor Hall 8-10 Girls 2018 Sienna Richmond Sophie Preston Brodie Mitchell Sienna Scott Open Men 2018 Josh Callan Cooper Bromley Levi Collins Rory McNamara Open Retro 2018 Josh Soderman Seth Thompson Bailey Stewart Alistair Scott Open Women 2018 Iesha Anderson Clare McNamara Courtney Stevenson Hannah Moyle 2019 11-13 Boys 2019 Sam O’Grady Josh Swiatek Toby Miller Emerald Blyth 11-13 Girls 2019 Emerald Blyth Brooke Smith Brodie Mitchell Makenzie Copland 30 & Open Men 2019 Andrew Jackson Glenn Main Brendon Brazier Craig Walczuk 30 & Over Women 2019 Rebecca Smith Tess Anderson Amie Main Eliza Flanigan 45 + Open wheel 2019 Shane Jenkins Craid Walczuk Shaun Collins Paul Knox 8-10 Boys 2019 Cameron Gatt Jesse Paul Billy Van Hout Jacob French Open Men 2019 Josh Callan Cooper Bromley Matthew White Byron Blyth Open Retro 2019 Josh Soderman Seth Thompson Trevor Weber Paul Knox Open Women 2019 Leah Hearne Emerald Blyth Vanessa Gooden Brooke Smith 2020 30 & Open Men 2020 Simon Anderson Steve Taylor-Madin Paul Tomkinson Andrew Jackson 45 + Open wheel 2020 Simon Anderson Paul Knox Shane Jenkins Geoff Borrell 8-13 Boys 2020 Josh Jolly Cameron Gatt Rylee Kemp Max Freeman 8-13 Girls 2020 Emerald Blyth Shae Archbold Lauren Winter Bella Jackson Open Men 2020 Matthew White Byron Blyth Levi Collins Marcus Walker Open Women 2020 Emerald Blyth Audrey Thompson Vanessa Gooden Iesha Anderson 2021 30 & Open Men 2021 8 Andrew Jackson Aaron Wheatland Adam Aherne Jake Hall 45 + Open wheel 2021 5 Shane Jenkins Paul Knox Wayne Jolly Jamie Bullows 8-13 Boys 2021 8 Zac Bradley Jabe Brown Billy Van Hout Zac Brown 8-13 Girls 2021 4 Makenzie Copland Bella Jackson Madison Prendergast Tyra Cobain Open Men 2021 21 Josh Jolly Byron Blyth Brandan Bullows Hayden Fletcher Open Women 2021 6 Emerald Blyth Makenzie Copland Kristina Shiel Bella Jackson

Results by Class

Year # riders 1 2 3 4 Open Men 2006 32 Luke Madill Billy Jolliffe Wade Bootes Michael Vockenson 2007 34 Luke Madill Daniel Johnstone Michael Robinson Jamie Gray 2008 32 Josh Callan Billy Jolliffe Alex Cameron Michael Young 2009 32 Scott Lacey Kyle Horton Tom Siinmaa Levi Collins 2010 39 Josh Callan Jonathan Hoare Luke Madill Ryan Henderson 2011 41 Josh Callan Bodi Turner Olivier Hoarau Chase Collins 2012 61 Matt Juster Tom Siinmaa Bryce Hocking (USA) Matthew White 2013 51 Josh Callan Barry Nobles (USA) Bodi Turner Matthew White 2014 38 Bodi Turner Wade Turner Levi Collins David Lyon 2015 42 Levi Collins Bodi Turner Nick Koelher (USA) Wade Turner 2016 22 Josh Callan Tom Siinmaa Wade Turner Levi Collins 2017 32 Josh Callan Tom Siinmaa James Lautier Max Cairns 2018 Josh Callan Cooper Bromley Levi Collins Rory McNamara 2019 Josh Callan Cooper Bromley Matthew White Byron Blyth 2020 Matthew White Byron Blyth Levi Collins Marcus Walker 2021 21 Josh Jolly Byron Blyth Brandan Bullows Hayden Fletcher Open Women 2006 3 Ziggy Callan Rochelle Luke Caroline Sobotka 2007 1 Ziggy Callan 2008 3 Sarah Walker Tanya Bailey Lauren Reynolds 2009 2 Ziggy Callan Charlie Webb 2010 1 Ziggy Callan 2011 5 Ziggy Callan Prue Harvey Isabella Penglase Iesha Anderson 2012 9 Prue Harvey Iesha Anderson Isabella Penglase Mikayla Rose 2013 8 Caroline Buchanan Iesha Anderson Mandie Morgan Madie Guyers 2014 8 Iesha Anderson Ashleigh Gunn Kira Allan Vanessa Gooden 2015 11 Iesha Anderson Jarrah Hecker Ashleigh Gunn Aislynn Weber 2016 8 Iesha Anderson Jarrah Hecker Vanessa Gooden Ashleigh Gunn 2017 8 Iesha Anderson Vanessa Gooden Courtney Stevenson Mercedes Scott 2018 Iesha Anderson Clare McNamara Courtney Stevenson Hannah Moyle 2019 Leah Hearne Emerald Blyth Vanessa Gooden Brooke Smith 2020 Emerald Blyth Audrey Thompson Vanessa Gooden Iesha Anderson 2021 6 Emerald Blyth Makenzie Copland Kristina Shiel Bella Jackson 30 & Open Men 2006 4 Brian Kelly Ross Domigan Jamie Hales Dean Coles 2007 8 Simon Anderson Shane Jenkins Bruce Watman Ross Domigan 2008 12 Simon Anderson Jade McPherson Shane Jenkins Chris Van Winden 2009 9 Simon Anderson Brian Kelly Shane Jenkins Chris Van Winden 2010 14 Simon Anderson Tony Harvey Shane Jenkins Paul Tomkinson 2011 17 Simon Anderson Brian Kelly Shane Jenkins Tom Gilfedder 2012 18 Simon Anderson Jade McPherson Richard McLachlan (NZ) Paul Tomkinson 2013 17 Simon Anderson Robert Slatter Luke Pretlove Shane Jenkins 2014 13 Simon Anderson Robert Slatter Benn McGrath Brian Kelly 2015 16 Simon Anderson Jade McPherson Tony Harvey Renald McQueen 2016 16 Simon Anderson Robert Slatter Benn McGrath Bruce Morris 2017 20 Tim Wright Simon Anderson Levi Collins Robert Slatter 2018 Simon Anderson Nathan Couzin Andrew Jackson Adam Aherne 2019 Andrew Jackson Glenn Main Brendon Brazier Craig Walczuk 2020 Simon Anderson Steve Taylor-Madin Paul Tomkinson Andrew Jackson 2021 8 Andrew Jackson Aaron Wheatland Adam Aherne Jake Hall 30 & Over Women 2018 Rebecca Smith Tess Anderson Amie Main Tara Dowdell 2019 Rebecca Smith Tess Anderson Amie Main Eliza Flanigan 12 & Under 2015 17 Joel Marsh Morgan Seward Patrick Bognar Flynn Cooper 2016 18 Joel Marsh Byron Blyth Tyson Kenny Gian Renato 8-10 Boys 2017 20 Benaiah Richards Cameron Gatt Jed Tootell-Karalus Samuel Ivas 2018 Preston Murray Cameron Gatt Jabe Brown Taylor Hall 2019 Cameron Gatt Jesse Paul Billy Van Hout Jacob French 8-10 Girls 2017 7 Emerald Blyth Mia Webster Tessa Simpson Brodie Mitchell 2018 Sienna Richmond Sophie Preston Brodie Mitchell Sienna Scott 11-13 Boys 2017 20 Byron Blyth Jake Seeber Gian Renato Daniel Doran 2018 Gian Renato Meirs Josh Jolly Corey Miller 2019 Sam O’Grady Josh Swiatek Toby Miller Emerald Blyth 11-13 Girls 2017 4 Rhian Hobbs Tayla Bonham Raine Scott Katelyn Harris 2018 Emerald Blyth Raine Scott Millie Jackson Georgia Tomkinson 2019 Emerald Blyth Brooke Smith Brodie Mitchell Makenzie Copland Open Retro 2017 8 Gordon MacRae Tim Austin Alistair Scott Paul Knox 2018 Josh Soderman Seth Thompson Bailey Stewart Alistair Scott 2019 Josh Soderman Seth Thompson Trevor Weber Paul Knox 45 + Open wheel 2017 5 Shane Jenkins Shaun Collins Craig Walczuk Geoff Borrell 2018 Craig Walczuk Shane Jenkins Wayne Jolly Paul Knox 2019 Shane Jenkins Craid Walczuk Shaun Collins Paul Knox 2020 Simon Anderson Paul Knox Shane Jenkins Geoff Borrell 2021 5 Shane Jenkins Paul Knox Wayne Jolly Jamie Bullows 8-13 Boys 2020 Josh Jolly Cameron Gatt Rylee Kemp Max Freeman 2021 8 Zac Bradley Jabe Brown Billy Van Hout Zac Brown 8-13 Girls 2020 Emerald Blyth Shae Archbold Lauren Winter Bella Jackson 2021 4 Makenzie Copland Bella Jackson Madison Prendergast Tyra Cobain

Pre-Order Your Mongoose BSX2022 Tees Today

The Mongoose BSX2022 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must message us though our Facebook page at facebook.com/bsxinc and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities. We will get back to you with confirmation and payment details.

BSX Ride Session Monday 3 January 10am-1pm

We are very excited that we will be hosting a sneaky second ride session for the season on Monday 3 January. The ride session will go from 10am-1pm. As always you are required to wear full race gear, it’s a flat pedal only event that’s open to all AusCycling licensed members. It’s a covid safe event and will require a QR check in.

There is a cost of $5 per ride up to $10 per family. 100% of the Mongoose BSX2022 event profits are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital, the ride days help us fund and upgrade the facilities and equipment.

Come and enjoy a relaxed ride session on one of the most fun and unique BMX tracks you could experience.

Live Stream Link

Set a reminder now so you don’t miss a minute of the racing from the Mongoose BSX2022.

The Mongoose BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com

Platinum Partner

Mongoose (mongoose.com)

Gold Partners

District Cycle Store (districtcyclestore.com.au)

Airsho

Phirebird

Radio Bike Co

Thinglab

All Tracks Australia

Silver Partners

ECIBMX

Sqorz

Live Breathe Ride

Wes Colbran

Ally Cat Engineering

EntryBoss

Meybo Bikes/Kickassbmx.com

Jigsaw Jumps

Bronze Partners

IRC Tire

Rizen

Hair Cycle

Dig Solutions

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

Online Entries

Online entries are now available for the Mongoose BSX2022. Head over to EntryBoss for all the details.

Enter Now

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s also online, get in early and make sure you don’t miss the cut and miss out on racing.

Spectator Tickets

We’re doing our ticketing online for the Mongoose BSX2022 to simplify everything, reduce queues at the gate and take some of the load off our hard working volunteers.

Why do we charge spectator fees? It’s a fair question. The club exists specifically to service this one event for the year, to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation. We donate 100% of the profits from the event to the RCH.

We have expenses, big expenses! There’s toilet hire, first aid, merchandise and a whole lot of other things to consider before we even get started. Spectator fees help us ensure the viability of the event and allow us to make a nice little donation to the RCH at the end of the day. It also helps us put on a fun event for you all.

The prices are as follows

$10 Adult (14 & Over)

$5 Child (6-13)

Children under 6 are free

$25 Family (2 adults and 3 children)

These prices haven’t changed since the first BSX back in 2006.

Riders who have entered to compete at the Mongoose BSX2022 don’t need to pay a spectator fee.

Buy Tickets

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.