BSX Past Results
With 10 days to go until the Mongoose BSX2022 we’ve compiled the top 4 results for each class over the years the event has been running. It’s the first time we have ever compiled the results and we think you’ll find it just as interesting to read as it was to put the whole thing together.
The Mongoose BSX2022, an annual one on one BMX race, raises money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne and 100% of profits from the event are donated to the RCH.
Don’t forget to save the date, the Mongoose BSX2022 is on Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.
Results by Year
|Class
|Year
|# riders
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|2006
|30 & Open Men
|2006
|4
|Brian Kelly
|Ross Domigan
|Jamie Hales
|Dean Coles
|Open Men
|2006
|32
|Luke Madill
|Billy Jolliffe
|Wade Bootes
Michael Vockenson
|Open Women
|2006
|3
|Ziggy Callan
|Rochelle Luke
Caroline Sobotka
|2007
|30 & Open Men
|2007
|8
|Simon Anderson
|Shane Jenkins
|Bruce Watman
|Ross Domigan
|Open Men
|2007
|34
|Luke Madill
|Daniel Johnstone
|Michael Robinson
|Jamie Gray
|Open Women
|2007
|1
|Ziggy Callan
|2008
|30 & Open Men
|2008
|12
|Simon Anderson
|Jade McPherson
|Shane Jenkins
Chris Van Winden
|Open Men
|2008
|32
|Josh Callan
|Billy Jolliffe
|Alex Cameron
|Michael Young
|Open Women
|2008
|3
|Sarah Walker
|Tanya Bailey
Lauren Reynolds
|2009
|30 & Open Men
|2009
|9
|Simon Anderson
|Brian Kelly
|Shane Jenkins
Chris Van Winden
|Open Men
|2009
|32
|Scott Lacey
|Kyle Horton
|Tom Siinmaa
|Levi Collins
|Open Women
|2009
|2
|Ziggy Callan
|Charlie Webb
|2010
|30 & Open Men
|2010
|14
|Simon Anderson
|Tony Harvey
|Shane Jenkins
|Paul Tomkinson
|Open Men
|2010
|39
|Josh Callan
|Jonathan Hoare
|Luke Madill
Ryan Henderson
|Open Women
|2010
|1
|Ziggy Callan
|2011
|30 & Open Men
|2011
|17
|Simon Anderson
|Brian Kelly
|Shane Jenkins
|Tom Gilfedder
|Open Men
|2011
|41
|Josh Callan
|Bodi Turner
|Olivier Hoarau
|Chase Collins
|Open Women
|2011
|5
|Ziggy Callan
|Prue Harvey
|Isabella Penglase
|Iesha Anderson
|2012
|30 & Open Men
|2012
|18
|Simon Anderson
|Jade McPherson
|Richard McLachlan (NZ)
|Paul Tomkinson
|Open Men
|2012
|61
|Matt Juster
|Tom Siinmaa
|Bryce Hocking (USA)
|Matthew White
|Open Women
|2012
|9
|Prue Harvey
|Iesha Anderson
|Isabella Penglase
|Mikayla Rose
|2013
|30 & Open Men
|2013
|17
|Simon Anderson
|Robert Slatter
|Luke Pretlove
|Shane Jenkins
|Open Men
|2013
|51
|Josh Callan
|Barry Nobles (USA)
|Bodi Turner
|Matthew White
|Open Women
|2013
|8
|Caroline Buchanan
|Iesha Anderson
|Mandie Morgan
|Madie Guyers
|2014
|30 & Open Men
|2014
|13
|Simon Anderson
|Robert Slatter
|Benn McGrath
|Brian Kelly
|Open Men
|2014
|38
|Bodi Turner
|Wade Turner
|Levi Collins
|David Lyon
|Open Women
|2014
|8
|Iesha Anderson
|Ashleigh Gunn
|Kira Allan
Vanessa Gooden
|2015
|12 & Under
|2015
|17
|Joel Marsh
|Morgan Seward
|Patrick Bognar
|Flynn Cooper
|30 & Open Men
|2015
|16
|Simon Anderson
|Jade McPherson
|Tony Harvey
Renald McQueen
|Open Men
|2015
|42
|Levi Collins
|Bodi Turner
|Nick Koelher (USA)
|Wade Turner
|Open Women
|2015
|11
|Iesha Anderson
|Jarrah Hecker
|Ashleigh Gunn
|Aislynn Weber
|2016
|12 & Under
|2016
|18
|Joel Marsh
|Byron Blyth
|Tyson Kenny
|Gian Renato
|30 & Open Men
|2016
|16
|Simon Anderson
|Robert Slatter
|Benn McGrath
|Bruce Morris
|Open Men
|2016
|22
|Josh Callan
|Tom Siinmaa
|Wade Turner
|Levi Collins
|Open Women
|2016
|8
|Iesha Anderson
|Jarrah Hecker
|Vanessa Gooden
|Ashleigh Gunn
|2017
|11-13 Boys
|2017
|20
|Byron Blyth
|Jake Seeber
|Gian Renato
|Daniel Doran
|11-13 Girls
|2017
|4
|Rhian Hobbs
|Tayla Bonham
|Raine Scott
|Katelyn Harris
|30 & Open Men
|2017
|20
|Tim Wright
|Simon Anderson
|Levi Collins
|Robert Slatter
|45 + Open wheel
|2017
|5
|Shane Jenkins
|Shaun Collins
|Craig Walczuk
|Geoff Borrell
|8-10 Boys
|2017
|20
|Benaiah Richards
|Cameron Gatt
|Jed Tootell-Karalus
|Samuel Ivas
|8-10 Girls
|2017
|7
|Emerald Blyth
|Mia Webster
|Tessa Simpson
|Brodie Mitchell
|Open Men
|2017
|32
|Josh Callan
|Tom Siinmaa
|James Lautier
|Max Cairns
|Open Retro
|2017
|8
|Gordon MacRae
|Tim Austin
|Alistair Scott
|Paul Knox
|Open Women
|2017
|8
|Iesha Anderson
|Vanessa Gooden
|Courtney Stevenson
|Mercedes Scott
|2018
|11-13 Boys
|2018
|Gian Renato
|Meirs
|Josh Jolly
|Corey Miller
|11-13 Girls
|2018
|Emerald Blyth
|Raine Scott
|Millie Jackson
Georgia Tomkinson
|30 & Open Men
|2018
|Simon Anderson
|Nathan Couzin
|Andrew Jackson
|Adam Aherne
|30 & Over Women
|2018
|Rebecca Smith
|Tess Anderson
|Amie Main
|Tara Dowdell
|45 + Open wheel
|2018
|Craig Walczuk
|Shane Jenkins
|Wayne Jolly
|Paul Knox
|8-10 Boys
|2018
|Preston Murray
|Cameron Gatt
|Jabe Brown
|Taylor Hall
|8-10 Girls
|2018
|Sienna Richmond
|Sophie Preston
|Brodie Mitchell
|Sienna Scott
|Open Men
|2018
|Josh Callan
|Cooper Bromley
|Levi Collins
|Rory McNamara
|Open Retro
|2018
|Josh Soderman
|Seth Thompson
|Bailey Stewart
|Alistair Scott
|Open Women
|2018
|Iesha Anderson
|Clare McNamara
|Courtney Stevenson
|Hannah Moyle
|2019
|11-13 Boys
|2019
|Sam O’Grady
|Josh Swiatek
|Toby Miller
|Emerald Blyth
|11-13 Girls
|2019
|Emerald Blyth
|Brooke Smith
|Brodie Mitchell
Makenzie Copland
|30 & Open Men
|2019
|Andrew Jackson
|Glenn Main
|Brendon Brazier
|Craig Walczuk
|30 & Over Women
|2019
|Rebecca Smith
|Tess Anderson
|Amie Main
|Eliza Flanigan
|45 + Open wheel
|2019
|Shane Jenkins
|Craid Walczuk
|Shaun Collins
|Paul Knox
|8-10 Boys
|2019
|Cameron Gatt
|Jesse Paul
|Billy Van Hout
|Jacob French
|Open Men
|2019
|Josh Callan
|Cooper Bromley
|Matthew White
|Byron Blyth
|Open Retro
|2019
|Josh Soderman
|Seth Thompson
|Trevor Weber
|Paul Knox
|Open Women
|2019
|Leah Hearne
|Emerald Blyth
|Vanessa Gooden
|Brooke Smith
|2020
|30 & Open Men
|2020
|Simon Anderson
|Steve Taylor-Madin
|Paul Tomkinson
|Andrew Jackson
|45 + Open wheel
|2020
|Simon Anderson
|Paul Knox
|Shane Jenkins
|Geoff Borrell
|8-13 Boys
|2020
|Josh Jolly
|Cameron Gatt
|Rylee Kemp
|Max Freeman
|8-13 Girls
|2020
|Emerald Blyth
|Shae Archbold
|Lauren Winter
|Bella Jackson
|Open Men
|2020
|Matthew White
|Byron Blyth
|Levi Collins
|Marcus Walker
|Open Women
|2020
|Emerald Blyth
|Audrey Thompson
|Vanessa Gooden
|Iesha Anderson
|2021
|30 & Open Men
|2021
|8
|Andrew Jackson
|Aaron Wheatland
|Adam Aherne
|Jake Hall
|45 + Open wheel
|2021
|5
|Shane Jenkins
|Paul Knox
|Wayne Jolly
|Jamie Bullows
|8-13 Boys
|2021
|8
|Zac Bradley
|Jabe Brown
|Billy Van Hout
|Zac Brown
|8-13 Girls
|2021
|4
|Makenzie Copland
|Bella Jackson
|Madison Prendergast
|Tyra Cobain
|Open Men
|2021
|21
|Josh Jolly
|Byron Blyth
|Brandan Bullows
|Hayden Fletcher
|Open Women
|2021
|6
|Emerald Blyth
|Makenzie Copland
|Kristina Shiel
|Bella Jackson
Results by Class
|Year
|# riders
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Open Men
|2006
|32
|Luke Madill
|Billy Jolliffe
|Wade Bootes
|Michael Vockenson
|2007
|34
|Luke Madill
|Daniel Johnstone
|Michael Robinson
|Jamie Gray
|2008
|32
|Josh Callan
|Billy Jolliffe
|Alex Cameron
|Michael Young
|2009
|32
|Scott Lacey
|Kyle Horton
|Tom Siinmaa
|Levi Collins
|2010
|39
|Josh Callan
|Jonathan Hoare
|Luke Madill
|Ryan Henderson
|2011
|41
|Josh Callan
|Bodi Turner
|Olivier Hoarau
|Chase Collins
|2012
|61
|Matt Juster
|Tom Siinmaa
|Bryce Hocking (USA)
|Matthew White
|2013
|51
|Josh Callan
|Barry Nobles (USA)
|Bodi Turner
|Matthew White
|2014
|38
|Bodi Turner
|Wade Turner
|Levi Collins
|David Lyon
|2015
|42
|Levi Collins
|Bodi Turner
|Nick Koelher (USA)
|Wade Turner
|2016
|22
|Josh Callan
|Tom Siinmaa
|Wade Turner
|Levi Collins
|2017
|32
|Josh Callan
|Tom Siinmaa
|James Lautier
|Max Cairns
|2018
|Josh Callan
|Cooper Bromley
|Levi Collins
|Rory McNamara
|2019
|Josh Callan
|Cooper Bromley
|Matthew White
|Byron Blyth
|2020
|Matthew White
|Byron Blyth
|Levi Collins
|Marcus Walker
|2021
|21
|Josh Jolly
|Byron Blyth
|Brandan Bullows
|Hayden Fletcher
|Open Women
|2006
|3
|Ziggy Callan
|Rochelle Luke
|Caroline Sobotka
|2007
|1
|Ziggy Callan
|2008
|3
|Sarah Walker
|Tanya Bailey
|Lauren Reynolds
|2009
|2
|Ziggy Callan
|Charlie Webb
|2010
|1
|Ziggy Callan
|2011
|5
|Ziggy Callan
|Prue Harvey
|Isabella Penglase
|Iesha Anderson
|2012
|9
|Prue Harvey
|Iesha Anderson
|Isabella Penglase
|Mikayla Rose
|2013
|8
|Caroline Buchanan
|Iesha Anderson
|Mandie Morgan
|Madie Guyers
|2014
|8
|Iesha Anderson
|Ashleigh Gunn
|Kira Allan
|Vanessa Gooden
|2015
|11
|Iesha Anderson
|Jarrah Hecker
|Ashleigh Gunn
|Aislynn Weber
|2016
|8
|Iesha Anderson
|Jarrah Hecker
|Vanessa Gooden
|Ashleigh Gunn
|2017
|8
|Iesha Anderson
|Vanessa Gooden
|Courtney Stevenson
|Mercedes Scott
|2018
|Iesha Anderson
|Clare McNamara
|Courtney Stevenson
|Hannah Moyle
|2019
|Leah Hearne
|Emerald Blyth
|Vanessa Gooden
|Brooke Smith
|2020
|Emerald Blyth
|Audrey Thompson
|Vanessa Gooden
|Iesha Anderson
|2021
|6
|Emerald Blyth
|Makenzie Copland
|Kristina Shiel
|Bella Jackson
|30 & Open Men
|2006
|4
|Brian Kelly
|Ross Domigan
|Jamie Hales
|Dean Coles
|2007
|8
|Simon Anderson
|Shane Jenkins
|Bruce Watman
|Ross Domigan
|2008
|12
|Simon Anderson
|Jade McPherson
|Shane Jenkins
|Chris Van Winden
|2009
|9
|Simon Anderson
|Brian Kelly
|Shane Jenkins
|Chris Van Winden
|2010
|14
|Simon Anderson
|Tony Harvey
|Shane Jenkins
|Paul Tomkinson
|2011
|17
|Simon Anderson
|Brian Kelly
|Shane Jenkins
|Tom Gilfedder
|2012
|18
|Simon Anderson
|Jade McPherson
|Richard McLachlan (NZ)
|Paul Tomkinson
|2013
|17
|Simon Anderson
|Robert Slatter
|Luke Pretlove
|Shane Jenkins
|2014
|13
|Simon Anderson
|Robert Slatter
|Benn McGrath
|Brian Kelly
|2015
|16
|Simon Anderson
|Jade McPherson
|Tony Harvey
|Renald McQueen
|2016
|16
|Simon Anderson
|Robert Slatter
|Benn McGrath
|Bruce Morris
|2017
|20
|Tim Wright
|Simon Anderson
|Levi Collins
|Robert Slatter
|2018
|Simon Anderson
|Nathan Couzin
|Andrew Jackson
|Adam Aherne
|2019
|Andrew Jackson
|Glenn Main
|Brendon Brazier
|Craig Walczuk
|2020
|Simon Anderson
|Steve Taylor-Madin
|Paul Tomkinson
|Andrew Jackson
|2021
|8
|Andrew Jackson
|Aaron Wheatland
|Adam Aherne
|Jake Hall
|30 & Over Women
|2018
|Rebecca Smith
|Tess Anderson
|Amie Main
|Tara Dowdell
|2019
|Rebecca Smith
|Tess Anderson
|Amie Main
|Eliza Flanigan
|12 & Under
|2015
|17
|Joel Marsh
|Morgan Seward
|Patrick Bognar
|Flynn Cooper
|2016
|18
|Joel Marsh
|Byron Blyth
|Tyson Kenny
|Gian Renato
|8-10 Boys
|2017
|20
|Benaiah Richards
|Cameron Gatt
|Jed Tootell-Karalus
|Samuel Ivas
|2018
|Preston Murray
|Cameron Gatt
|Jabe Brown
|Taylor Hall
|2019
|Cameron Gatt
|Jesse Paul
|Billy Van Hout
|Jacob French
|8-10 Girls
|2017
|7
|Emerald Blyth
|Mia Webster
|Tessa Simpson
|Brodie Mitchell
|2018
|Sienna Richmond
|Sophie Preston
|Brodie Mitchell
|Sienna Scott
|11-13 Boys
|2017
|20
|Byron Blyth
|Jake Seeber
|Gian Renato
|Daniel Doran
|2018
|Gian Renato
|Meirs
|Josh Jolly
|Corey Miller
|2019
|Sam O’Grady
|Josh Swiatek
|Toby Miller
|Emerald Blyth
|11-13 Girls
|2017
|4
|Rhian Hobbs
|Tayla Bonham
|Raine Scott
|Katelyn Harris
|2018
|Emerald Blyth
|Raine Scott
|Millie Jackson
|Georgia Tomkinson
|2019
|Emerald Blyth
|Brooke Smith
|Brodie Mitchell
|Makenzie Copland
|Open Retro
|2017
|8
|Gordon MacRae
|Tim Austin
|Alistair Scott
|Paul Knox
|2018
|Josh Soderman
|Seth Thompson
|Bailey Stewart
|Alistair Scott
|2019
|Josh Soderman
|Seth Thompson
|Trevor Weber
|Paul Knox
|45 + Open wheel
|2017
|5
|Shane Jenkins
|Shaun Collins
|Craig Walczuk
|Geoff Borrell
|2018
|Craig Walczuk
|Shane Jenkins
|Wayne Jolly
|Paul Knox
|2019
|Shane Jenkins
|Craid Walczuk
|Shaun Collins
|Paul Knox
|2020
|Simon Anderson
|Paul Knox
|Shane Jenkins
|Geoff Borrell
|2021
|5
|Shane Jenkins
|Paul Knox
|Wayne Jolly
|Jamie Bullows
|8-13 Boys
|2020
|Josh Jolly
|Cameron Gatt
|Rylee Kemp
|Max Freeman
|2021
|8
|Zac Bradley
|Jabe Brown
|Billy Van Hout
|Zac Brown
|8-13 Girls
|2020
|Emerald Blyth
|Shae Archbold
|Lauren Winter
|Bella Jackson
|2021
|4
|Makenzie Copland
|Bella Jackson
|Madison Prendergast
|Tyra Cobain
Pre-Order Your Mongoose BSX2022 Tees Today
The Mongoose BSX2022 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.
Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.
To lock in your purchase you must message us though our Facebook page at facebook.com/bsxinc and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities. We will get back to you with confirmation and payment details.
BSX Ride Session Monday 3 January 10am-1pm
We are very excited that we will be hosting a sneaky second ride session for the season on Monday 3 January. The ride session will go from 10am-1pm. As always you are required to wear full race gear, it’s a flat pedal only event that’s open to all AusCycling licensed members. It’s a covid safe event and will require a QR check in.
There is a cost of $5 per ride up to $10 per family. 100% of the Mongoose BSX2022 event profits are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital, the ride days help us fund and upgrade the facilities and equipment.
Come and enjoy a relaxed ride session on one of the most fun and unique BMX tracks you could experience.
Follow our Facebook or Instagram for updates.
Look out for more announcements coming soon.
Live Stream Link
Set a reminder now so you don’t miss a minute of the racing from the Mongoose BSX2022.
Follow our Facebook or Instagram for updates.
Look out for more announcements coming soon.
The Mongoose BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com
Platinum Partner
Mongoose (mongoose.com)
Gold Partners
District Cycle Store (districtcyclestore.com.au)
Airsho
Phirebird
Radio Bike Co
Thinglab
All Tracks Australia
Silver Partners
ECIBMX
Sqorz
Live Breathe Ride
Wes Colbran
Ally Cat Engineering
EntryBoss
Meybo Bikes/Kickassbmx.com
Jigsaw Jumps
Bronze Partners
IRC Tire
Rizen
Hair Cycle
Dig Solutions
What is BSX?
BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.
With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.
BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.
WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?
It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.
Online Entries
Online entries are now available for the Mongoose BSX2022. Head over to EntryBoss for all the details.
- Entry fee is $30 per class
- We do take entries on the day but it’s also online, get in early and make sure you don’t miss the cut and miss out on racing.
Spectator Tickets
We’re doing our ticketing online for the Mongoose BSX2022 to simplify everything, reduce queues at the gate and take some of the load off our hard working volunteers.
Why do we charge spectator fees? It’s a fair question. The club exists specifically to service this one event for the year, to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation. We donate 100% of the profits from the event to the RCH.
We have expenses, big expenses! There’s toilet hire, first aid, merchandise and a whole lot of other things to consider before we even get started. Spectator fees help us ensure the viability of the event and allow us to make a nice little donation to the RCH at the end of the day. It also helps us put on a fun event for you all.
The prices are as follows
- $10 Adult (14 & Over)
- $5 Child (6-13)
- Children under 6 are free
- $25 Family (2 adults and 3 children)
These prices haven’t changed since the first BSX back in 2006.
Riders who have entered to compete at the Mongoose BSX2022 don’t need to pay a spectator fee.
WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?
Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.
ABOUT BSX
BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual Track Attack series.
The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.
ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.
Posted in: News