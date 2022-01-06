Mongoose BSX2022: Prizes and Live Stream

The Mongoose BSX2022 is just 4 days away. We thought it would be a good idea to show off some of the awesome prizes you can score at the Mongoose BSX2022. Also, if you can’t make it on the day you don’t have to miss out on the action, we have a live stream.

The event, an annual one on one BMX race, raises money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne and 100% of profits from the event are donated to the RCH.

Don’t forget to save the date, the Mongoose BSX2022 is on Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

Win Big at The Mongoose BSX2022

We have racing at BSX, but we also have over $7000 in prizes to win in raffles and auctions. We have allocated the prizes, but may tweak the lists a little between now and the big day.

Check this out.

Mongoose BSX2022 Auctions

1 Mongoose Supergoose (Black/Red) 799.00 799.00 Mongoose Bikes Australia 1 Mongoose California Special (Silver/Blue) 649.00 649.00 Mongoose Bikes Australia 1 DK Zenith Disc Frame 20″ Pro XL 899.00 899.00 District Cycle Store 1 Radio Oxygen Foldable 20 x 1.6 red/black wall tire Radio Oxygen Foldable 20 x 1.75 red/black wall tire 200.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Radio Oxygen Foldable 20 x 1.6 teal/black wall tire Radio Oxygen Foldable 20 x 1.75 teal/black wall tire 200.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Radio Raceline cool down Seat and Post 27.2 x 600mm black Radio raceline water bottle 500ml – grey Radio Raceline Team socks – grey 144.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Radio Raceline Team socks – black 20.00 20.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Radio Raceline Team socks – white 20.00 20.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Radio Raceline Team socks – grey Radio raceline water bottle 500ml – grey 45.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Echo Quick Release Helmet Clip – black 30.00 30.00 ecibmx 1 Staystrong MTV Glove – Adult Large 45.00 45.00 ecibmx 1 Profile Paradise Aqua Tee – Adult XL 45.00 45.00 ecibmx 1 Staystrong 20″ Race Fork 10mm drop outs – Black 290.00 290.00 ecibmx 1 Forgotten Damned complete bike – gold 699.00 699.00 Wes Colbran 1 Jigsaw Jumps Pocket Rocket Portable Jump 269.00 269.00 Jigsaw Jumps 2 IRC Siren Pro tires 85.00 170.00 CTD Industries 1 Meybo Holeshot 2021 Expert XL frame – maroon/black/red 750.00 750.00 Meybo/Kickassbmx.com 1 Rizen voucher pants/jersey 200.00 200.00 Rizen 1 Props Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray Box Set 219.00 219 District Cycle Store

Mongoose BSX2022 Raffle Prizes

1 Mongoose California Special (Silver/Red) 649.00 649.00 Mongoose Bikes Australia 1 Jigsaw Jumps Pocket Rocket Portable Jump 269.00 269.00 Jigsaw Jumps 1 Radio Raceline cool down Seat and Post 22.2 x 400mm black Radio raceline water bottle 500ml – grey Radio Raceline Team socks – black 99.00 144.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Staystrong ODI Reactiv V2.1 lock on grip – grey 50.00 50.00 ecibmx 1 Profile Paradise Aqua Tee – Adult Medium 45.00 45.00 ecibmx 1 Echo Quick Release Helmet Clip – white 30.00 30.00 ecibmx 1 Radio Raceline Team socks – black 20.00 20.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Radio Raceline Team socks – grey 20.00 20.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Radio Raceline Team socks – white 20.00 20.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International 1 Radio raceline water bottle 500ml – grey 25.00 25.00 Radio Bike Co/BMX International

We will also have some give aways and believe that Mongoose will be bringing some alone as well. It’s going to be a great day out. Don’t miss it.

Live Stream Link

Set a reminder now so you don’t miss a minute of the racing from the Mongoose BSX2022.

Follow our Facebook or Instagram for updates.

Pre-Order Your Mongoose BSX2022 Tees Today

The Mongoose BSX2022 tees are uniquely designed and printed by the crew at Phirebird Designs on high quality tees. The tees are strictly limited edition, so you will need to make sure you get in early and pre-order to avoid disappointment.

Tees are just $35, plus postage where required, and are available in youth sizes from 8 to 14 and adult sizes S to XXXL.

To lock in your purchase you must message us though our Facebook page at facebook.com/bsxinc and give us your name, address, phone number, sizes and quantities. We will get back to you with confirmation and payment details.

Look out for more announcements coming soon.

The Mongoose BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com

Platinum Partner

Mongoose (mongoose.com)

Gold Partners

District Cycle Store (districtcyclestore.com.au)

Airsho

Phirebird

Radio Bike Co

Thinglab

All Tracks Australia

Silver Partners

ECIBMX

Sqorz

Live Breathe Ride

Wes Colbran

Ally Cat Engineering

EntryBoss

Meybo Bikes/Kickassbmx.com

Jigsaw Jumps

Bronze Partners

IRC Tire

Rizen

Hair Cycle

Dig Solutions

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

Online Entries

Online entries are now available for the Mongoose BSX2022. Head over to EntryBoss for all the details.

Enter Now

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s also online, get in early and make sure you don’t miss the cut and miss out on racing.

Spectator Tickets

We’re doing our ticketing online for the Mongoose BSX2022 to simplify everything, reduce queues at the gate and take some of the load off our hard working volunteers.

Why do we charge spectator fees? It’s a fair question. The club exists specifically to service this one event for the year, to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation. We donate 100% of the profits from the event to the RCH.

We have expenses, big expenses! There’s toilet hire, first aid, merchandise and a whole lot of other things to consider before we even get started. Spectator fees help us ensure the viability of the event and allow us to make a nice little donation to the RCH at the end of the day. It also helps us put on a fun event for you all.

The prices are as follows

$10 Adult (14 & Over)

$5 Child (6-13)

Children under 6 are free

$25 Family (2 adults and 3 children)

These prices haven’t changed since the first BSX back in 2006.

Riders who have entered to compete at the Mongoose BSX2022 don’t need to pay a spectator fee.

Buy Tickets

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.