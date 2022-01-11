Mongoose BSX2022: Results & Replay

The Mongoose BSX2022 has been run and done, a massive thanks to everyone who supported the event; riders, spectators, partners, our live stream viewers and especially our hard working crew of volunteers. You can see the whole day of racing by watching the replay of the live feed. For now we have a quick top 4 from each of the classes. We will have more for you soon.

The event, an annual one on one BMX race, raises money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation in Melbourne and 100% of profits from the event are donated to the RCH.

Top 4 Results

Open Men

Bodi Turner Josh Jolly Matt White Max Cairns

Open Women

Coby Stagg Raine Scott Milan Bradshaw Makenzie Copland

8-13 Boys

Jabe Brown Zae Colbain Charlie Gardiner Archer Buggy

8-13 Girls

Makenzie Copland Stevie Halloran Drew Halloran Jade Morris

45+ Open Wheel

Mike Daly Shane Jenkins Wayne Jolly Geoff Borrell

30+ Men Open Wheel

Andrew Jackson Wade Worth Jake Hall Aaron Wheatland

Full results at https://our.sqorz.com/org/bsx/event/61cfa1bea77670e88bcc3d0b/classes

Replay Live Stream

Did you miss the racing from the Mongoose BSX2022? Want to re-live it? You can watch it at your leisure at YouTube.

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.