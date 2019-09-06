New Elevn SLT Handlebars

All new ELEVN line of SLT Handlebars now in stock

Elevn has had one of the most popular 4130 Chromoly Handlebars in BMX racing for the past 9 years and they just got a little better. We now offer 2 different types of bends and simplified the lines – Standard bend & Flat bend. We have adjusted the sweep on the bars to follow the evolution of what BMX racers today have been asking for, as well as added a new size. Bars also have all new graphics, as well as a Bar Locator graphic, to help easily guide you to keep your bars in the perfect spot if you need to remove them. Info for each bar is printed on the bar as well.

THE ELEVN STANDARD 22.2 SLT BEND/SWEEP OFFERS RIDERS THE TRADITIONAL FEELING AND COMFORT NEEDED TO FOCUS AND BE IN CONTROL AROUND THE TRACK, SPECIFICALLY IN RHYTHM AND JUMPING SECTIONS.

Material: 100% 4130 heat treated Cro-mo

Butted: 13 (variable thickness)

Sweep: 10° / Up Sweep: 2°

Cross Bar: 3/4’’ – 19.05mm

Clamp size : 22.2mm

Bar Sizes offered: 5.75, 6.25, 7.0, 7.5, 8.0, and 8.5″

Weight: 26.34 Oz / 747g (8.0 size)

Colors: Black with blue, red, white, and Neon Yellow graphics, with white specification graphics on bar grip area.



Bar Location Helper: In the Elevn “E” graphic located to the left of the Knurled area, there is a line to help you line your bars with your stem for ease to get back to your desired position after removal.

THE ELEVN FLAT 22.2 BAR HAS A FLATTER BACK AND UP SWEEP TO OFFER RIDERS A CHOICE OF BENDS. RIDER SAY A LATER SWEEP HELPS OBTAIN BETTER GATE STARTS AND AN OVERALL ADVANTAGE OF MORE COMFORT AND CONTROL. THIS IS THE BEND CHOICE OF TOP PRO RIDERS LIVE CONNOR FIELDS AND JORIS DAUDET

Material: 100% 4130 heat treated Cro-mo

Butted: 13 (variable thickness)

Features:

Sweep: 5° / Up Sweep: 1°

Cross Bar: 3/4’’ – 19.05mm

Clamp size : 22.2mm

Bar Sizes offered: 5.75, 6.25, 7.0, 7.5, 8.0, and 8.5″

Weight: 27.69 Oz / 785g (8.5 size)

Colors: Black with blue, red, white, and Neon Yellow graphics, with white specification graphics on bar grip area.

Bar Location Helper: In the Elevn “E” graphic located to the left of the Knurled area, there is a line to help you line your bars with your stem for ease to get back to your desired position after removal.

Elevn is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)