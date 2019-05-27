New Product: Box Five Cranks

BOX Components have just launched their cold-forged square tapered Box Five cranks. Available in 135mm to 170mm (5mm increments).

Manufacturer’s Description

Get ready for the Summer with the new Box Five Crankset!

This Durable Cold-Forged Crankset is available in lengths from 135-170mm, bolts right up to any 5-Bolt 110-BCD chainring and uses a standard Square Taper Bottom Bracket.

The Box Five crankset is sold as crank arms ONLY, but this is a good thing! Being crank arms only allows you to choose if you want a super fast Box One Titanium Square Taper Bottom Bracket, or maybe the more wallet-friendly Box Three Steel version. Either way, you’re getting a solid crankset that is available in multiple lengths making it an easy choice for any build.

Note: Crankset does not include bottom bracket or chainring.

BOX FIVE SQUARE TAPER COLD-FORGED CRANKSET

FEATURES

Durable Cold-Forged Construction

JIS Square Taper

5 Bolt 110 BCD

SPECIFICATIONS

Sizes: 135mm, 140mm, 145mm, 150mm, 155mm, 160mm, 165mm, 170mm

Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum

Features: JIS Standard

Q-Factors: 145.5mm

Hardware: Aluminum

Finish: Anodized w/Laser Etch

Nothing should stop you from putting your skills to the test on the tracks. Take the Box Five Square Taper Cold-Forged Crankset (one of the stiffest cranksets in the market) for a spin and haul your results to the podium.

LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY AGAINST BREAKAGE AND DEFECTS

We understand that things don’t always go as planned and we stand behind our products to make things right. Please visit our website for more details.

BOX Components are distributed across Australia by Advance Traders (advancetraders.com.au/BOX-Components-pg30573.html)