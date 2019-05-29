Scotty Cranmer Sk8-Hi Pro BMX White Now Available

The Scotty Cranmer Signature Sk8-Hi Pro BMX Shoe is finally available in Australia and is without a doubt going to be available in limited numbers. A follow up to the Kevin Peraza Old Skool Pro’s which sold out of a lot of sizes fast. The Canmer Signatures offer the same features with additional ankle protection. The size range is limited to US Mens 7-13. The all white colourway might be a turn off for BMX racers, but a little imagination and some canvas paint might go a long way there.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Sk8-Hi Pro BMX in Scotty Cranmer’s signature colorway is a Vans classic upgraded for enhanced performance. Featuring sturdy canvas and suede uppers, the Sk8-Hi Pro BMX also includes UltraCush HD sockliners to provide the highest level of impact cushioning, DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high wear areas for unrivaled durability, and the Vans revolutionary Wafflecup BMX construction for unrivaled support and pedalfeel. Composition: Suede, Rubber This style comes with an additional pair of laces.

Gallery

Features

Enhanced performance

Sturdy canvas and suede upper

UltraCush HD sockliners

DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlay

Revolutionary Wafflecup BMX construction

Composition: Suede, Rubber

This style comes with an additional pair of laces.

Check them out and more at Vans Australia.