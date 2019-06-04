Product Spotlight: Diety Black Kat Platform Pedals

Deity describe themselves as a “company built by riders for riders!” That’s music to my ears. There’s nothing better than knowing the products you use are designed by those who share your thoughts, your pains and your passion. Anyone can create a product but it takes a rider to make a great product. Probably best known in the MTB circles Deity create lightweight products for dirt jumping, down hill, street and park, there’s no reason why a BMX racer wouldn’t be able to tap into their quality range of products. In fact I encourage it. They have a large range of pedals to suit your budget, demands and colour preference.

Take a look at the Diety Black Kat, you won’t be disappointed.

Manufacturer’s Description

?The BLACK KAT Pedal is the perfect blend of weight, size, performance, feel, and the durability you expect from DEITY. Built around a larger double sealed bearing system, our goal with the BLACK KAT was to create a pedal that would not only feel incredible underfoot, but would last the test of time. With an exceptionally detailed extrusion we were able to bring incredible detail to you for an amazing price! The larger platform, thinner body and over all lighter appeal puts the BLACK KAT pedal in the perfect position to round out the best line of platform pedals on the market today. We’ve maximized every opportunity to elevate the BLACK KAT pedals by utilizing a concave shape to the platform, rounded edges at the spindle, traction grooves throughout and we even included an additional pin kit with every purchase … these babies are a one-time purchase for the life of your pedals and our gift back to you for the investment!

Specifications

The BLACK KAT platform pedal

Extruded and CNC Machined 6061 T6 Aluminum Pedal Body

100mm x 100mm Platform

Concave Body

Deity Proprietary Extrusion

Fully Serviceable DU Bushing and Double Micro Sealed Bearing System

Intended Use: Downhill, FR/DJ, Enduro, All Mountain

Bead blast ano finish for durability

Full Ano color range available in black, bronze, red, purple, green, blue, orange and platinum

Allen bolt style pins

Additional Allen Pin kit included with purchase

402 grams per set?

Gallery

Deity is distributed across Australia by Lusty Industries www.lustyindustries.com/brands/deity