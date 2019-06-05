  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

2019 UCI Supercross Round 5 & 6 Schedule, Live Video & Links

The 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to St Quentin France for rounds 5 & 6 this weekend.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Please note the schedule times I found don’t match the start times for the youtube live stream. I have included both as I found them. When I can lock down the correct times I will update this page accordingly. 

Schedule

Round 5 on Saturday 8 June race starts at St Quentin at 16:20

Live stream start time

Auckland2:15am (Sunday)
London3:15pm
Los Angeles7:15am
Melbourne12:15am (Sunday)
New York10:15pm
Phoenix (RTB)7:15am

Racing Schedule

SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2019*
StartEndDurationActivity
13:4016:0002:20Practice
16:2017:1000:50Men Round 1
17:1017:2500:15Women Round 1
17:3017:5500:25Men – Last Chance
17:5518:0500:10Women – Last Chance
18:3519:0500:30Men 1/32 Finals
19:2519:4500:20Men 1/16 Finals
19:5020:0500:15Women 1/8 Finals
20:0520:2000:15Men 1/8 Finals
20:3020:4000:10Women 1/4 Finals
20:4020:5000:10Men 1/4 Finals
21:0021:1000:10Women 1/2 Finals
21:1021:2000:10Men 1/2 Finals
21:3021:4000:10Women Finals
21:4021:5000:10Men Finals
21:5022:1000:20Award ceremony

Round 6 on Sunday 9 June race starts at St Quentin at 16:20

Live stream start time

Auckland8:15pm
London1:15pm
Los Angeles5:15am
Melbourne10:15pm
New York8:15am
Phoenix (RTB)5:15am

Racing Schedule

SUNDAY 9 JUNE 2019*
StartEndDurationActivity
15:0016:0001:00Warm-up
16:2017:1000:50Men Round 1
17:1017:2500:15Women Round 1
17:3017:5500:25Men – Last Chance
17:5518:0500:10Women – Last Chance
18:3519:0500:30Men 1/32 Finals
19:2519:4500:20Men 1/16 Finals
19:5020:0500:15Women 1/8 Finals
20:0520:2000:15Men 1/8 Finals
20:3020:4000:10Women 1/4 Finals
20:4020:5000:10Men 1/4 Finals
21:0021:1000:10Women 1/2 Finals
21:1021:2000:10Men 1/2 Finals
21:3021:4000:10Women Finals
21:4021:5000:10Men Finals
21:5022:1000:20Award ceremony

Live Stream

Links

