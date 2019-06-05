2019 UCI Supercross Round 5 & 6 Schedule, Live Video & Links
The 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to St Quentin France for rounds 5 & 6 this weekend.
Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.
Please note the schedule times I found don’t match the start times for the youtube live stream. I have included both as I found them. When I can lock down the correct times I will update this page accordingly.
Schedule
Round 5 on Saturday 8 June race starts at St Quentin at 16:20
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|2:15am (Sunday)
|London
|3:15pm
|Los Angeles
|7:15am
|Melbourne
|12:15am (Sunday)
|New York
|10:15pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:15am
Racing Schedule
|SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2019*
|Start
|End
|Duration
|Activity
|13:40
|16:00
|02:20
|Practice
|16:20
|17:10
|00:50
|Men Round 1
|17:10
|17:25
|00:15
|Women Round 1
|17:30
|17:55
|00:25
|Men – Last Chance
|17:55
|18:05
|00:10
|Women – Last Chance
|18:35
|19:05
|00:30
|Men 1/32 Finals
|19:25
|19:45
|00:20
|Men 1/16 Finals
|19:50
|20:05
|00:15
|Women 1/8 Finals
|20:05
|20:20
|00:15
|Men 1/8 Finals
|20:30
|20:40
|00:10
|Women 1/4 Finals
|20:40
|20:50
|00:10
|Men 1/4 Finals
|21:00
|21:10
|00:10
|Women 1/2 Finals
|21:10
|21:20
|00:10
|Men 1/2 Finals
|21:30
|21:40
|00:10
|Women Finals
|21:40
|21:50
|00:10
|Men Finals
|21:50
|22:10
|00:20
|Award ceremony
Round 6 on Sunday 9 June race starts at St Quentin at 16:20
Live stream start time
|Auckland
|8:15pm
|London
|1:15pm
|Los Angeles
|5:15am
|Melbourne
|10:15pm
|New York
|8:15am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:15am
Racing Schedule
|SUNDAY 9 JUNE 2019*
|Start
|End
|Duration
|Activity
|15:00
|16:00
|01:00
|Warm-up
|16:20
|17:10
|00:50
|Men Round 1
|17:10
|17:25
|00:15
|Women Round 1
|17:30
|17:55
|00:25
|Men – Last Chance
|17:55
|18:05
|00:10
|Women – Last Chance
|18:35
|19:05
|00:30
|Men 1/32 Finals
|19:25
|19:45
|00:20
|Men 1/16 Finals
|19:50
|20:05
|00:15
|Women 1/8 Finals
|20:05
|20:20
|00:15
|Men 1/8 Finals
|20:30
|20:40
|00:10
|Women 1/4 Finals
|20:40
|20:50
|00:10
|Men 1/4 Finals
|21:00
|21:10
|00:10
|Women 1/2 Finals
|21:10
|21:20
|00:10
|Men 1/2 Finals
|21:30
|21:40
|00:10
|Women Finals
|21:40
|21:50
|00:10
|Men Finals
|21:50
|22:10
|00:20
|Award ceremony
Live Stream
Links
- www.ffc.fr/coupe-du-monde-bmx-2019-en/ official French world cup site
- bmxlive.tv/2019-uci-bmx-supercross-world-cup-tour for full 2019 tour dates
- www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
