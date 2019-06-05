2019 UCI Supercross Round 5 & 6 Schedule, Live Video & Links

The 2019 UCI Supercross World Cup series moves on to St Quentin France for rounds 5 & 6 this weekend.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for many major cities world wide.

Please note the schedule times I found don’t match the start times for the youtube live stream. I have included both as I found them. When I can lock down the correct times I will update this page accordingly.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Schedule

Round 5 on Saturday 8 June race starts at St Quentin at 16:20

Live stream start time

Auckland 2:15am (Sunday) London 3:15pm Los Angeles 7:15am Melbourne 12:15am (Sunday) New York 10:15pm Phoenix (RTB) 7:15am

Racing Schedule

SATURDAY 8 JUNE 2019* Start End Duration Activity 13:40 16:00 02:20 Practice 16:20 17:10 00:50 Men Round 1 17:10 17:25 00:15 Women Round 1 17:30 17:55 00:25 Men – Last Chance 17:55 18:05 00:10 Women – Last Chance 18:35 19:05 00:30 Men 1/32 Finals 19:25 19:45 00:20 Men 1/16 Finals 19:50 20:05 00:15 Women 1/8 Finals 20:05 20:20 00:15 Men 1/8 Finals 20:30 20:40 00:10 Women 1/4 Finals 20:40 20:50 00:10 Men 1/4 Finals 21:00 21:10 00:10 Women 1/2 Finals 21:10 21:20 00:10 Men 1/2 Finals 21:30 21:40 00:10 Women Finals 21:40 21:50 00:10 Men Finals 21:50 22:10 00:20 Award ceremony

Round 6 on Sunday 9 June race starts at St Quentin at 16:20

Live stream start time

Auckland 8:15pm London 1:15pm Los Angeles 5:15am Melbourne 10:15pm New York 8:15am Phoenix (RTB) 5:15am

Racing Schedule

SUNDAY 9 JUNE 2019* Start End Duration Activity 15:00 16:00 01:00 Warm-up 16:20 17:10 00:50 Men Round 1 17:10 17:25 00:15 Women Round 1 17:30 17:55 00:25 Men – Last Chance 17:55 18:05 00:10 Women – Last Chance 18:35 19:05 00:30 Men 1/32 Finals 19:25 19:45 00:20 Men 1/16 Finals 19:50 20:05 00:15 Women 1/8 Finals 20:05 20:20 00:15 Men 1/8 Finals 20:30 20:40 00:10 Women 1/4 Finals 20:40 20:50 00:10 Men 1/4 Finals 21:00 21:10 00:10 Women 1/2 Finals 21:10 21:20 00:10 Men 1/2 Finals 21:30 21:40 00:10 Women Finals 21:40 21:50 00:10 Men Finals 21:50 22:10 00:20 Award ceremony

Live Stream

Links