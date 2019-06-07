Vans Australia Flip Out Sale! Up to 50% OFF Selected Items!

That’s right folks, Vans Australia have another sale on. It’s the Vans Australia Flip Out Sale with up to 50% OFF Selected Items!

Vans shoes are a big part of BMX culture since the early days of the sport and have never been more relevant to BMX racing, in the modern era of the sport, than they are today.

This latest sale is set to end Monday 24th June, but if you see something you like I wouldn’t wait, the clearance stock sells like hotcakes during these sales.

Here’s some of my highlights of the sale, which may not be to your liking, but there’s hundreds of styles of shoes to choose from and truckloads of clothing and accessories too.