Product Spotlight: Crank Brothers Stamp 1 Small Composite Pedals

Crank Brothers, started in 1997, are a MTB company who have a massive range of pedals, both platform and clipless. The Stamp series was brought to my attention as a pedal that might interest BMX racers. The interesting thing about the stamp series is that they make each model pedal in two sizes.

It’s the Stamp 1 Small that we’ll feature today. It’s a light weight, yet durable composite platform pedal. The “9 hex traction pins per side” provide plenty of grip using nut and bolt combos. It boasts a 5 warranty and are reasonably priced.

Details