Product Spotlight: Crank Brothers Stamp 1 Small Composite Pedals
Crank Brothers, started in 1997, are a MTB company who have a massive range of pedals, both platform and clipless. The Stamp series was brought to my attention as a pedal that might interest BMX racers. The interesting thing about the stamp series is that they make each model pedal in two sizes.
It’s the Stamp 1 Small that we’ll feature today. It’s a light weight, yet durable composite platform pedal. The “9 hex traction pins per side” provide plenty of grip using nut and bolt combos. It boasts a 5 warranty and are reasonably priced.
Details
- Optimal surface area
- Minimal profile 13mm thin
- 9 hex traction pins per side
- Premium bearings & seal system
- Stamp small recommended for shoe sizes: 5-10 (us) // 37-43 (eu)
Note: Stamp large recommended for shoe sizes: 10-15 (us) // 43-49 (eu)
Specs
|body material
|Composite
|footprint
|100mm x 100mm
|hex traction pins
|9 per side (mounted from back)
|inner bearing type
|Igus LL-glide bearing
|outer bearing type
|Enduro cartridge bearing
|shoe size
|US 5-10 // EU 37-43
|spindle material
|Forged scm 435 chromoly steel
|warranty
|5 years
|weight
|299g per pair
Crank Brothers is distributed across Australia by Lusty Industries www.lustyindustries.com/brands/crankbrothers
