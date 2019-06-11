  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

Product Spotlight: Crank Brothers Stamp 1 Small Composite Pedals

Crank Brothers, started in 1997, are a MTB company who have a massive range of pedals, both platform and clipless. The Stamp series was brought to my attention as a pedal that might interest BMX racers. The interesting thing about the stamp series is that they make each model pedal in two sizes.

It’s the Stamp 1 Small that we’ll feature today. It’s a light weight, yet durable composite platform pedal. The “9 hex traction pins per side” provide plenty of grip using nut and bolt combos. It boasts a 5 warranty and are reasonably priced.

Details

  • Optimal surface area
  • Minimal profile 13mm thin
  • 9 hex traction pins per side
  • Premium bearings & seal system
  • Stamp small recommended for shoe sizes: 5-10 (us) // 37-43 (eu)
    Note: Stamp large recommended for shoe sizes: 10-15 (us) // 43-49 (eu)

Specs

body materialComposite
footprint100mm x 100mm
hex traction pins9 per side (mounted from back)
inner bearing typeIgus LL-glide bearing
outer bearing typeEnduro cartridge bearing
shoe sizeUS 5-10 // EU 37-43
spindle materialForged scm 435 chromoly steel
warranty5 years
weight299g per pair

Crank Brothers is distributed across Australia by Lusty Industries www.lustyindustries.com/brands/crankbrothers

Share Button
|

Posted in: News