New Product: Box Three BMX Disc Brake Caliper

The Box Three BMX Disc Brake Caliper is here! With an IS style mounting interface made of carbon steel, this disc brake caliper is all you need to improve control. Weighing only 130 grams, this lightweight gadget will spring you smoothly through every turn. All you need to do is focus on the finish line.

FEATURES

IS Style mounting interface.

BMX brake lever compatible.

Mechanically (cable) actuated.

SPECIFICATIONS

Material: Carbon Steel

Size: 140.0mm

Weight: 130g

Box Three BMX Specific 140mm Rotor

Pair your new disc brake caliper with the NEW Box Three BMX Specific 140mm Rotor. This 6-bolt interfaced rotor offers a single piece construction and a lightweight vented design. Weighing roughly 75 grams, this compatible and stylish pairing is made of carbon steel.

BOX Components are distributed across Australia by Advance Traders (advancetraders.com.au/BOX-Components-pg30573.html)