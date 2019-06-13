The guys at Superstar Components in the UK have just started taking Pro Orders for the most brutal platform pedals on the market today. Resembling an old school meat tenderiser more than a standard platform pedal the Illness CNC pedals are designed more as eye candy than a performance race pedal.

I would expect slipping a pedal on these bad boys would be quite a task, that aside the result from slipping a pedal would be devastating, something I would rather not imagine.

A bit on the weighty side, I don’t expect we will see many of these on the race track, but they are set turn heads in the show and shine circles.

The Superstar Illness CNC pedals win the bmxultra.com award for “the most brutal platform pedals today”.

Manufacturer’s Description

On a boring rainy weekend, we finally finished this design which was lurking on our laptop for the last decade! In tribute to the Brooklyn Machine Works pedals we all lusted after back in the day, we have had a bit of fun making our take on this classic. You looking for performance? Your in the wrong place, get yourself over to a set of Nanos! But if looking fly is your thing you need to get these in your life.

5 axis CNC machined out of a solid hunk of the finest aluminium for your pleasure.

Weight? – Plenty

What more can we say but huck to flat…

PREORDER – LAUNCH JULY 2019

Features

6082 T6 Aluminium

CNC Machined

UK Made

User Maintainable

Find out more at www.facebook.com/SuperstarComponents