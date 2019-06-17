Pre-Order Your Supercross BMX 30 Year Retro Jersey

At Supercross BMX we are stepping up our 30 year Anniversary celebrations with a new retro jersey to go along side the growing range of commemorative tees. The jersey will be a must have for Supercross fans who have been screaming for years to get their hands on a jersey that’s normally only team issue.

Australian jersey pre-orders will be accepted until July 15th in this one time offer for the 30 year retro jersey. You will need to order the tees through your favourite store. Don’t be late, these won’t be available again.

Description

Back in 1989, the only way to get one of these jerseys was to be on the team, when we did a limited run again for the 20 year anniversary, again, you had to be on the team, heck most of our 30 year history the only way to get a Jersey has been to be on the team, or be on one of our support teams.

Well due to popular demand, we are going to do 1 run of these 30 year Retro Jerseys. The only way to get them will be to PRE ORDER them. Once the PRE ORDER window closes, we will NOT do a second run. The Jerseys will look like the one Bubba is wearing here in the photo and the same ones Todd Steen, James Prichard, Ray Luscombe, Kevin Gentry and the others wore back in the day.

You can get your Last Name or a Nick name put on the back of the jersey in the old style font at NO EXTRA CHARGE by putting a MESSAGE IN THE MEMO WHEN YOU PLACE YOUR ORDER ONLY. WE CANNOT CHANGE IT AFTER.

The Jerseys WILL NOT say FACTORY on them. The FACTORY Designation has been and will always be reserved for the Factory team.

The Jersey orders will be accepted until July 15th. And then should be ready to be shipped out of the USA on or around August 21st, 2019.

Sizes: Adult Extra Small to XXXL

Contact your favourite Supercross Dealer and order yours today

You will need to supply your name for the back of the jersey and the size. Pre-payment will be required at the final cut off date of July 15th.

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.

Store Email Phone Postcode State Blackman Bicycles info@blackmanbicycles.com.au 02 9621 8158 2148 NSW Crankd Cycles mattj@crankdcycles.com (07) 47 285 838 4814 Qld Rainbow Cycleworx rainbowcycleworx@gmail.com (07) 5502 6956 4212 Qld Edge Cycleworks edgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au (07) 4052 1164 4870 Qld Oxley Cycles oxleycycles@westnet.com.au 0418 199 753 4073 Qld Daktari Sports nick@daktarisport.com.au (08) 8724 8013 5290 SA RJPBMX rjpbmx@outlook.com 0421 569 495 3429 Vic Trail And Track tatcycles_sales@hotmail.com 0414 633 189 3074 Vic YVC BMX bmx@yarravalleycycles.com (03) 9735 1483 3140 Vic District Cycle Store brett@districtcyclestore.com.au 03 5918 0976 3810 Vic Freedom Wheels mark@freedomwheelscycles.com 0403 760 851 6163 WA Guildford Cycles guildfordcycles@westnet.com.au 9279 5613 6076 WA Midland Cycles midcyc@yahoo.com.au 9250 6330 6056 WA

RJPBMX has that 20″ Expert XL Supercross RS7 frame you are looking for (and the last of the 450z frames)!

One of our biggest Supercross dealers in Australia has a very popular Supercross RS7 in 20″ Expert XL Hi Vis Yellow in stock and ready to ship, and it’s priced to move very quickly. Head over to facebook.com/RjpbmxStore and ask for details. Or get into your favourite store and order yours today.

Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au