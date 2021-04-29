No World Champs for Australian’s: Junior and Challenge Classes

In a statement yesterday it was announced that AusCycling would not be endorsing challenge class riders at this years World Championships. In fact the only exception for international BMX racing is the Olympics or Olympic qualification. It’s a tough call for anyone but given the state of the world right now it’s not surprising.

Read the full announcement (from auscycling.org.au)

In response to the ongoing nature of the global COVID-19 pandemic, AusCycling (AC) is updating its position on international competition activities. Last Update 12 February 2021.

Consideration has been given to a range of factors including, but not limited to, the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on:

The general population worldwide

International racing

Domestic and international travel restrictions and costs

Short and long-term health risks

Availability and scope of international travel insurance

AusCycling’s duty of care towards its members and staff

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) advises a ban on overseas travel from Australia. Australian citizens cannot leave Australia without an exemption from DFAT. Additionally, with the cap on international arrivals and limited quarantine places in each state and territory, athletes and staff face the risk of being overseas for extended periods.

As such, AusCycling will not be conducting national team campaigns or projects outside of Australia before 31 August 2021 with the following possible exceptions:

Campaigns and projects in New Zealand where there is a government-endorsed Trans-Tasman travel bubble

National Team activity where there is a risk to Olympic and or Paralympic qualification

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

With regards specifically to the upcoming 2021 UCI World Championships:

AusCycling will not send Junior U19 National teams to any 2021 UCI World Championship but will conduct alternative development activities for selected athletes across BMX, MTB and Road. As announced in February, AusCycling would not be sending a National Junior U19 Track team to the 2021 World Championships, and an alternative activity was held for selected athletes in April.

2021 UCI BMX Race World Championships(including BMX Challenge Classes): AusCycling will not send a National team from Australia. Elite category riders will be considered for individual participation. No endorsements will be provided for athletes to enter the Challenge classes.

2021 UCI MTB World ChampionshipsAusCycling will not send a National team from Australia. Riders registered to UCI MTB teams will be considered for individual participation.

All riders approved for Individual entry must sign the AusCycling Overseas or Competition Travel Informed Consent Form.

With regards specifically to MTB World Cups:

AusCycling will not enter Junior riders in UCI World Cup events over which it has entry jurisdiction between now and 31 August 2021 with the exception of riders who are residentially based overseas.

Any Junior rider meeting the above exception and all other U23 (XCO) and Elite riders (XCO and DHI) requiring individual World Cup entries (riders with the required UCI ranking points) must sign the AusCycling Overseas or Competition Travel Informed Consent Form. Additionally, U23 and Elite riders requiring a federation entry (riders without the required UCI rankings points) must be approved by the AusCycling Sport Manager MTB. Approved riders may request a letter of support for travel exemption.

Approval will be based on:

The rider’s impact on Olympic qualification (XCO only)

Current place of residence (overseas or in Australia)

The effect of the COVID Pandemic and/or injury on the rider’s ability to earn UCI points over the past 14 months For clarity, any rider with a Federation entry must race with an Australian jersey. However, this does NOT constitute an AusCycling National Team, and the rider is solely responsible for their own support and attends at their own risk.

AusCycling will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates when required.