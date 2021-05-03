ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 38 “True Believers”
ECITV Episode 38 Premiere on YouTube at 7:30pm on Monday 3 May. Live chat with the ECITV crew through the Premiere or watch it any time afterwards at your own leisure.
Andrew Jackson joins us for Episode 38 of ECITV. We discuss bike safety article from bmxultra.com, the Shane and Shaun video about racing BMX with anxiety, AusCycling’s international travel policy, new products from Supercross, StayStrong, we take a close look at the new highly configurable hubs from Excess, new Chase merchandise and upcoming events.
General Discussion
- 10 ways to make your bike safer for BMX racing article on bmxultra.com
bmxultra.com/news/ten-ways-to-make-your-bike-safer-for-bmx-racing/
- Shane and Shaun shoot the Sh!t – Racing BMX with Anxiety
youtube.com/watch?v=0LKz0CSO75Q
- AusCycling have announced that there will be no world championships for challenge and junior elite classes. Elites will have to travel unsupported and only endorsed to chase points for Olympic Qualifying.
bmxultra.com/news/no-world-champs-for-australians-junior-and-challenge-classes/
- Supercross have a couple of new mad scientist tees
bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-supercrosss-secretlabs-mad-scientists-tees/
- New Staystrong V3 Frames (colours) have landed
eciimports.com/index.php/cPath/26?rf=cn%3Fcn%3D841%26rf%3Dcn&sortby=highest_price
- Excess Hubs Front 10mm-20mm, Rear Disc – non disc
eciimports.com/index.php/cPath/28?cn=804&rf=cn
- Chase Round Icon Tees and hoodies in Blue or Black in Small – XXL (arrive this week)
eciimports.com/index.php/cPath/322_469?rf=&sortby=lowest_price
- Happy Birthday Anthony Dean for last week
Events
- Australian Pump track world champs qualifier at Mount Gambier
Sunday May 23
bmxultra.com/news/mount-gambier-red-bull-uci-pump-track-world-champs-qualifier/
- World Cups
Round 1 & 2 at Verona Italy will have an under 23 category, but no UCI rankings this year for that class.
Bmxlive.tv and bmx-results.com have both shut down hopefully we will still be able to watch the world cup live and follow up to the minute results.
- Lilydale’s Conquer the Valley is on this weekend and we’ll be there to cover the racing.
Separate video to follow
- Upcoming
National Series
May 22 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW
May 23 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW
NSW
May 2 – Penrith BMX Club
NT
May 1 – Satellite City BMX Club
May 2 – Jingili BMX Club
QLD
May 15-16 – Atheton BMX Club
SA
May 2 – Happy Valley BMX Club
TAS
May 1 – Southern City BMX Club
WA
May 16 – Rockingham BMX Club
Results via our.sqorz.com
