ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 38 “True Believers”

ECITV Episode 38 Premiere on YouTube at 7:30pm on Monday 3 May. Live chat with the ECITV crew through the Premiere or watch it any time afterwards at your own leisure.

Andrew Jackson joins us for Episode 38 of ECITV. We discuss bike safety article from bmxultra.com, the Shane and Shaun video about racing BMX with anxiety, AusCycling’s international travel policy, new products from Supercross, StayStrong, we take a close look at the new highly configurable hubs from Excess, new Chase merchandise and upcoming events.

General Discussion

10 ways to make your bike safer for BMX racing article on bmxultra.com

bmxultra.com/news/ten-ways-to-make-your-bike-safer-for-bmx-racing/

Shane and Shaun shoot the Sh!t – Racing BMX with Anxiety

youtube.com/watch?v=0LKz0CSO75Q

AusCycling have announced that there will be no world championships for challenge and junior elite classes. Elites will have to travel unsupported and only endorsed to chase points for Olympic Qualifying.

bmxultra.com/news/no-world-champs-for-australians-junior-and-challenge-classes/

Supercross have a couple of new mad scientist tees

bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-supercrosss-secretlabs-mad-scientists-tees/

New Staystrong V3 Frames (colours) have landed

eciimports.com/index.php/cPath/26?rf=cn%3Fcn%3D841%26rf%3Dcn&sortby=highest_price

Excess Hubs Front 10mm-20mm, Rear Disc – non disc

eciimports.com/index.php/cPath/28?cn=804&rf=cn

Chase Round Icon Tees and hoodies in Blue or Black in Small – XXL (arrive this week)

eciimports.com/index.php/cPath/322_469?rf=&sortby=lowest_price

Happy Birthday Anthony Dean for last week

Events

Australian Pump track world champs qualifier at Mount Gambier

Sunday May 23

bmxultra.com/news/mount-gambier-red-bull-uci-pump-track-world-champs-qualifier/

Sunday May 23 bmxultra.com/news/mount-gambier-red-bull-uci-pump-track-world-champs-qualifier/ World Cups

Round 1 & 2 at Verona Italy will have an under 23 category, but no UCI rankings this year for that class.

Bmxlive.tv and bmx-results.com have both shut down hopefully we will still be able to watch the world cup live and follow up to the minute results.

Lilydale's Conquer the Valley is on this weekend and we'll be there to cover the racing.

Separate video to follow

Upcoming

National Series

May 22 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW

May 23 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW

May 2 – Penrith BMX Club

NT

May 1 – Satellite City BMX Club

May 2 – Jingili BMX Club

QLD

May 15-16 – Atheton BMX Club

SA

May 2 – Happy Valley BMX Club

TAS

May 1 – Southern City BMX Club

WA

May 16 – Rockingham BMX Club Results via our.sqorz.com

