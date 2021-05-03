    News

    ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 38 “True Believers”

    ECITV Episode 38 Premiere on YouTube at 7:30pm on Monday 3 May. Live chat with the ECITV crew through the Premiere or watch it any time afterwards at your own leisure.

    Andrew Jackson joins us for Episode 38 of ECITV. We discuss bike safety article from bmxultra.com, the Shane and Shaun video about racing BMX with anxiety, AusCycling’s international travel policy, new products from Supercross, StayStrong, we take a close look at the new highly configurable hubs from Excess, new Chase merchandise and upcoming events.

    General Discussion

    Events

    • Australian Pump track world champs qualifier at Mount Gambier
      Sunday May 23
      bmxultra.com/news/mount-gambier-red-bull-uci-pump-track-world-champs-qualifier/
    • World Cups
      Round 1 & 2 at Verona Italy will have an under 23 category, but no UCI rankings this year for that class.
      Bmxlive.tv and bmx-results.com have both shut down hopefully we will still be able to watch the world cup live and follow up to the minute results.
    • Lilydale’s Conquer the Valley is on this weekend and we’ll be there to cover the racing.
      Separate video to follow
    • Upcoming
      National Series
      May 22 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW
      May 23 – Sydney BMX Club, NSW

      NSW
      May 2 – Penrith BMX Club
      NT
      May 1 – Satellite City BMX Club
      May 2 – Jingili BMX Club
      QLD
      May 15-16 – Atheton BMX Club
      SA
      May 2 – Happy Valley BMX Club
      TAS
      May 1 – Southern City BMX Club
      WA
      May 16 – Rockingham BMX Club

      Results via our.sqorz.com

    Got some feedback?
    We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

    Like what you see?
    Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

    Visit ecitv.com.aubmxultra.com and eciimports.com.

