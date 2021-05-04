ECITV Video: Lilydale BMX Club’s “Conquer the Valley”

The ECITV crew headed to Lilydale for the 2021 Conquer the Valley.

The video features racing highlights and showcases the Masters and Superclasses, with the 8 boys class as our feature class for the event. We also speak with each of the class winners in the Main Report, presented by Glenn Main. With a bonus mini interview.

Thanks to Glenn Main, Gary Brookes & Shane Jenkins for their help. And a massive thanks to our viewers, and of course to the riders and volunteers that make these events possible.

