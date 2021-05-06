Product Spotlight: Stay Strong Torque PRO Platform Pedals

Stay Strong started off as a brand to help raise money and show support for seriously injured Stephen Murray, but it’s become so much more than that. Stay Strong provide a wide range of BMX race specific products including platform pedals.

Stay Strong’s Torque Pro pedals offer tremendous grip through a larger platform and long pins. They also offer longevity through sealed bearings and CNC’d high quality aluminium while only tipping the scales at just 300 grams for the pair.

Manufacturer’s Description

Stay Strong Torque Pro Pedal

Body: Alloy Extrusion CNC finished

Design: Super thin – 10mm design

Branding: Stay Strong Race DVSN laser etched logos

Bearings: 2DU

Size: 100mm x 105mm x 10mm

Weight: 300g (pair)

Want to know more?

Check out the ECI website www.eciimports.com/brand/stay-strong to see the wide range of Stay Strong products.