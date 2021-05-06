Product Spotlight: Stay Strong Torque PRO Platform Pedals
Stay Strong started off as a brand to help raise money and show support for seriously injured Stephen Murray, but it’s become so much more than that. Stay Strong provide a wide range of BMX race specific products including platform pedals.
Stay Strong’s Torque Pro pedals offer tremendous grip through a larger platform and long pins. They also offer longevity through sealed bearings and CNC’d high quality aluminium while only tipping the scales at just 300 grams for the pair.
Manufacturer’s Description
Stay Strong Torque Pro Pedal
- Body: Alloy Extrusion CNC finished
- Design: Super thin – 10mm design
- Branding: Stay Strong Race DVSN laser etched logos
- Bearings: 2DU
- Size: 100mm x 105mm x 10mm
- Weight: 300g (pair)
Want to know more?
Check out the ECI website www.eciimports.com/brand/stay-strong to see the wide range of Stay Strong products.
