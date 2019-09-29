One Night with Eddie Fiola in Adelaide

Freestyle BMX legend and icon Eddie Fiola will be returning to Australia in December. The Adelaide crew have put on a one night only fund raiser event where you get to hang out with the man himself.

Date/Time: Friday, December 6, 2019 at 6 PM – 10 PM UTC+10:30

Location: Largs Pier Hotel. 198 Esplanade, Largs Bay, Adelaide, South Australia 5016

Tickets: $60

Event Description

Dec 6th we’re welcoming one of the most recognized names in BMX and the 80’s freestyle scene to The Largs Pier!

BMX has been shaped by thousands of people during its forty years but Eddie Fiola Inc. has emerged as the one of the greatest contributors it has ever seen!

Just like his bikes Eddie will be taking the night by the handle bars – hosting the fundraiser, running raffles, signing, and getting up close and personal with our Largs Locals to support the Children’s Cancer Institute.

Tickets are $60 and include Cocktail style catering with a beverage on arrival.

To Book your spots call our reception today on 8449 5666

Facebook Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/538479053588173/