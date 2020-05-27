Pre-Order Your Supercross 90’s Jersey

Supercross BMX don’t often sell branded jerseys, they are normally reserved for team riders only. Last year they did a limited run of Retro style jerseys and this time they are offering some early 90’s designed jerseys. The 90’s jersey will be a must have for Supercross fans.

Australian jersey pre-orders will be accepted until July 15th in this one time offer for the 90’s jersey. You will need to order the tees through your favourite store. Don’t be late, these won’t be available again.

Description

Back in the early 90’s we did our first sublimated BMX Jersey, it took us forever to come up with the design, we knew we wanted something that POPPED , and had a link to our Supercross roots but kept us progressing. These were the jerseys that were worn by Eric Jones, Dave Rehwinkle, Bogi Givens, Jason Donnell, JP Fellin, Stephanie Anderson, Eddie Livingston, Turnell Henry and many other Supercross BMX factory superstars of the mid 90’s.

After the demands of the re-issue of the Retro Jersey last year, we figured we would do another limited run re-issue to coincide with the release of the new SX250 re issue frames and complete bikes this year… perfect for everyone who missed the release last time right?

These are a full sublimated jersey just as our current team jerseys and are a full classic cut.

Last names will be printed at NO EXTRA CHARGE , but you MUST put your request in the Notes section of the order. Changes CANNOT be made after the orders are placed.

We are taking pre orders from now until July 15th , then we will start production with an estimated ship date of August 20th, 2020

Photo is of the Original Jersey for Reference only. Actual Jersey will be slightly changed. Will NOT include the helmet, Pads or Hat. Although the Pads and Hat are available currently elsewhere on the site.

Sizes: Youth Small to Adult XXXL

Contact your favourite Supercross Dealer and order yours today

You will need to supply your name for the back of the jersey and the size. Pre-payment will be required at the final cut off date of July 15th.

This is our growing list of currently active resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.

Store Email Phone Postcode State Blackman Bicycles info@blackmanbicycles.com.au 02 9621 8158 2148 NSW Crankd Cycles mattj@crankdcycles.com (07) 47 285 838 4814 Qld Edge Cycleworks edgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au (07) 4052 1164 4870 Qld Daktari Sports nick@daktarisport.com.au (08) 8724 8013 5290 SA Trail And Track tatcycles_sales@hotmail.com 0414 633 189 3074 Vic YVC BMX bmx@yarravalleycycles.com (03) 9735 1483 3140 Vic District Cycle Store brett@districtcyclestore.com.au 03 5918 0976 3810 Vic Guildford Cycles guildfordcycles@westnet.com.au 9279 5613 6076 WA

Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au