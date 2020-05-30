ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 11 “Jesus Built My Hot Rod”
In this Episode of ECITV we talk about BMX Australia’s national championships and national series dates, Supercross BMX retro gear and show off some popular pump tracks/riding spots that are currently open to the public. We have a hotly contested Show Us Ya Bike presented by Answer BMX. Finally, since this is our tech show we take a look at how Vee tires are made and Gary gives us some insight after his visit to Vee.
General Discussion (Jump to 0:48)
BMX Australia announced racing is getting back on track
- 2020 National Championships Save the Date
- Monday November 30 – Saturday December 5
- 2020 National Series
- Lake Macquarie, National Series round 4 – August 8th
- The Cove National Series round 5 – October 24th
Supercross are releasing some Retro Reproductions
- 90’s jersey Pre Order yours now and don’t miss out.
- Some special CNC alloy billet StrongArm cranks, a modern version of the 90’s cranks but made with an OS Spindle and euro bb
- Check for resellers at supercrossbmx.com.au
Pump tracks opening before BMX tracks
- Cockatoo in Victoria: https://www.facebook.com/CockatooBmx
- Darra in Brisbane: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Darra-…
- City Dirt in Adelaide: http://www.citydirtcrew.com/trail-statuss
Show us ya bike (Jump to 7:49)
Vee Rubber (Jump to 21:44)
VEE Rubber have some news on Monday which we can’t discuss until then. For now though have a look at how VEE Rubber manufactures the tires.
Bloopers (Jump to 33:49)
Posted in: News