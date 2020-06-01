Vee’s New Tires: Speedbooster Elite and OS20 Speedbooster

The guys from Vee Rubber have a couple of new tires for the BMX race market, the Speedbooster Elite and OS20 Speedbooster. There aren’t a whole lot of details right now. What we do have is all below. Check it out, watch the videos and see what you think.

Speedbooster Elite

Our premium World Championship winning tire is now available to everyone! We took the award-winning design of the Speed Booster and added our mountain bike World Cup circuit proven Fast 50 compound to make the best, fastest and most advanced BMX tire in the world. It can handle any track, any condition and any speed. All you need is one ride on Speed Booster Elite and you’ll know why it was ridden to the elite men’s World Championship!

Available in 20×1.75, 20×1.6 and 20×1.5 tire sizes

New SPEED BOOSTER ELITE After 2 years of development, crown by the World champ title in 2019 in Zolder with Twan van Gendt. We are very proud to introduce you the new Speedbooster elite !This tires is currently used by 2 of the fastest team with Team Oegema TVE and the team @SUNN !" and now available for everybody !???? Jules Langeard Posted by Vee Tire Co on Monday, June 1, 2020

“After 2 years of development crown by the World champ title in 2019 in Zolder we are very proud to introduce you the new Speedbooster elite !!

This tires is currently used by the fastest riders with the team OEGEMATVE and the team SUNN !!!!”

OS20 Speedbooster

An evolution in racing competition, Speed Booster is designed for top BMX racers who demand lighter weight, better cornering stability and the lowest possible rolling resistance in high speed, grippy race courses. Thanks to our newly developed LSG+ compound, used exclusively for Speed Booster, this is now possible. Our Speed Booster is designed just for you to go as fast as ever.

Available in 1.75 and 1.6 tire sizes

Tommy Zula current Pump Track World champ is a huge fan of OS20 and think this niche market is a segment that will grow this season and next season that why we decided to launch the OS20 enjoy this video !!

Vee Tire Co are distributed in Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (eciimports.com).