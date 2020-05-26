Answer BMX joins the ECITV party and have sponsored the #ecitvshowusyabike segment. Show Us Ya Bike is where people send photos of their bikes to have them featured. A winner is chosen based on the bike and the photo composition. The winner of each episode receives a sticker pack, an ECIBMX tee and now an Answer BMX 3D number plate as well.

The Answer BMX number plates come in two sizes to suit any handlebars. They also come in a wide range of colours, including black, blue, neon yellow, orange, pink, purple, red, white and yellow.

A massive thanks to John and the Answer BMX crew for their support!

What do you have to do to win?

Simply follow these steps:

Take a photo of your bike Email the photo to ecitv@bmxultra.com with a brief description of the bike, what you like about it, etc. Let us know where you are from and what club/track you ride Tell us your preferred Answer number plate size and colour Please include t-shirt size and return postal address so we can send the prizes straight out to you if you win.

Yep it’s really that simple.

We’ll feature around four or five bikes and pick one lucky winner for the show.

Here’s some past winners.

About ECITV

If you haven’t heard of ECITV yet, or seen an Episode of the show, visit our YouTube channel youtube.com/eciimports our our website at ecitv.com.au, check out the Instagram page at instagram.com/ecitvbmx or check out the Facebook page at facebook.com/ecitvbmx.