Product Spotlight: Vans Sk8-Hi Pro BMX Shoes

Vans continue to impress with their ever expanding range of BMX shoes, the latest being the Vans Sk8-Hi Pro BMX. It’s the first in their string of releases over the past couple of years without a name attached to them. I’d fallen in love with just about every release so far, but I’ve finally found my true love. This shoe ticks all the boxes for me.

Black

Sk8-Hi style (Hi cut)

The Vans BMX Wafflecut

Comfortable

Durable

These shoes might not be for everyone, but I don’t mind, not one bit if it means I’ve got time to crack open my piggy bank and head down to the local Vans store before they sell out.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Sk8-Hi Pro BMX, a Vans classic upgraded for enhanced performance, features sturdy suede and canvas uppers, brand new PopCush footbeds for superior cushioning and impact protection, and Vans original waffle outsoles made of a rubber that offers grip and support. It also includes DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high wear areas for unrivaled durability, and the Vans revolutionary Wafflecup BMX construction for unrivaled support and pedal feel.

Features

Iconic high top shoe

Canvas and suede uppers

Enhanced performance,

Padded Collars

Vans signature waffle outsole

