Product Spotlight: Vans Sk8-Hi Pro BMX Shoes
Vans continue to impress with their ever expanding range of BMX shoes, the latest being the Vans Sk8-Hi Pro BMX. It’s the first in their string of releases over the past couple of years without a name attached to them. I’d fallen in love with just about every release so far, but I’ve finally found my true love. This shoe ticks all the boxes for me.
- Black
- Sk8-Hi style (Hi cut)
- The Vans BMX Wafflecut
- Comfortable
- Durable
These shoes might not be for everyone, but I don’t mind, not one bit if it means I’ve got time to crack open my piggy bank and head down to the local Vans store before they sell out.
Manufacturer’s Description
The Sk8-Hi Pro BMX, a Vans classic upgraded for enhanced performance, features sturdy suede and canvas uppers, brand new PopCush footbeds for superior cushioning and impact protection, and Vans original waffle outsoles made of a rubber that offers grip and support. It also includes DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high wear areas for unrivaled durability, and the Vans revolutionary Wafflecup BMX construction for unrivaled support and pedal feel.
Features
- Iconic high top shoe
- Canvas and suede uppers
- Enhanced performance,
- Padded Collars
- Vans signature waffle outsole
