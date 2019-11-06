Product Spotlight: Answer BMX Knurly Grips and Tee

Answer BMX have been offering a wide range of lock on grips for many years. They are available in a wide range of colours, sizes (Pro – 134mm wide and Mini – 105mm wide) and come with an without flange. The one downfall is they come in just one diameter, 30mm, which is fine for most riders, but not for those with smaller hands or riders who prefer the “naked” bar feel of a smaller grip. Although Answer haven’t revealed the diameter, it looks to be around the 26mm mark. Don’t hold us to that though.

Answer has announced the new Knurly grip as in stock and ready to go.

To go with the Answer Knurly grip is Answer Knurly Tee. It comes in 5 sizes, adult small to adult 2XL.

I’m sure we’re about to hear a whole lot more about the Answer Knurly grips.

Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).