Product Spotlight: Vans Old Skool Pro BMX “Ty Morrow” Signature

At bmxultra.com we’re big fans of Vans shoes, especially functional shoes that Vans have made for BMXers. The Ty Morrow Signature shoes are the latest that Vans have released in their BMX range. These would just about have to be my personal favourite at the moment given the colour combo, the old skool styling and the Wafflecup BMX sole. (If you haven’t seen the Wafflecup sole yet make sure you check it out, it’s stiffer, more durable and provides more grip than the standard Vans sole.)

Manufacturer’s Description

FEEL SUPPORT’D The Old Skool Pro BMX features revolutionary WAFFLECUP BMX construction. Specifically designed with the BMXer in mind WAFFLECUP BMX construction provides unrivaled support and durability without having to sacrifice precious pedal feel. A herringbone underlayer adds a second life beneath Vans’ classic gum rubber compound that has more a more rigid flex pattern – all reinforced like a tank. Designed, tested and approved by today’s top riders.

Features

Revolutionary WAFFLECUP BMX construction

Specifically designed with the BMXer in mind

Unrivaled support and durability

Herringbone underlayer

All reinforced like a tank

Designed, tested and approved by today’s top riders

Gallery

