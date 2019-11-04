Product Spotlight: Vans Old Skool Pro BMX “Ty Morrow” Signature
At bmxultra.com we’re big fans of Vans shoes, especially functional shoes that Vans have made for BMXers. The Ty Morrow Signature shoes are the latest that Vans have released in their BMX range. These would just about have to be my personal favourite at the moment given the colour combo, the old skool styling and the Wafflecup BMX sole. (If you haven’t seen the Wafflecup sole yet make sure you check it out, it’s stiffer, more durable and provides more grip than the standard Vans sole.)
Manufacturer’s Description
FEEL SUPPORT’D The Old Skool Pro BMX features revolutionary WAFFLECUP BMX construction. Specifically designed with the BMXer in mind WAFFLECUP BMX construction provides unrivaled support and durability without having to sacrifice precious pedal feel. A herringbone underlayer adds a second life beneath Vans’ classic gum rubber compound that has more a more rigid flex pattern – all reinforced like a tank. Designed, tested and approved by today’s top riders.
Features
- FEEL SUPPORT’D
- Revolutionary WAFFLECUP BMX construction
- Specifically designed with the BMXer in mind
- Unrivaled support and durability
- Herringbone underlayer
- All reinforced like a tank
- Designed, tested and approved by today’s top riders
Gallery
If the Ty Morrow Signature shoe isn’t for you Vans Australia is currently running a sale, and have recently added new shoes. Click the link below to check it out.
