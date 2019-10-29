Product Spotlight: Insight Mini Platform Pedals

We just heard from the guys over at ECI Imports who distribute Insight products. The new high end Insight performance mini platform pedals have landed in Australia. Light weight and feature packed, make sure you check them out.

Manufacturer’s Description

The most critical part of a pedal is mostly hidden from sight; the CNC machined 9/16″ Cr-Mo spindle.

These are designed to handle the biggest jumps and cases without bending, while supporting the pedals to spin smoothly on the inboard LSL bushing and outboard sealed industrial bearing.

Out of the box these bearings are buttery smooth and our high bushing fitting tolerances ensure that’s they way they stay.