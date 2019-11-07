Upcoming Profile AC-2 Hub Demos for Aussie BMXers

Aussie BMXers will be able to get up close and personal with the Profile AC-2, the latest hub offering from Profile Racing. The first viewing will be this weekend at the Knox Thunderdome in Victoria and then two weeks later at the Victorian State Championships at Casey.

Others hub manufacturers have gone for a mechanism that provides instant engagement with the use of a clutch bearing at the cost of weight and a hefty price tag. Profile have gone in a completely different direction with the AC-2.

Features of the new Profile AC-2 hub

Light weight

Angular bearings “to keep the hubs slop free”

Simple 1 tool assembly/disassembly

Highly configurable 96 or 48 Points of Engagement MTB or BMX set up Ceramic bearing options



For those looking for instant engagement the AC-2 hub may not be for you. But if you are looking for a simple, light weight hub that’s easy to maintain and built to last, well then this could be the hub you’ve been dreaming of.

Look for the ECI tents and ask for a demonstration of the Profile AC-2. If you can’t make it to Knox or Casey we will see if we can record one of the demos for you and post it over the coming weeks.

Launch date

The AC-2 hub is set to be available at the USA BMX Grand Nationals at the end of November and may even make it to Australian shores prior to that.

Distributed Across Australia By ECI Imports

Profile Racing products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.