Product Spotlight: Chase Element Complete Bikes

Chase Bicycles have been a leader in off the shelf complete BMX race bikes for many years now and pack the biggest 1-2 punch in BMX racing with Joris Daudet and Connor Fields on the team. When they release a new bike it’s always worth a look, especially the top of the line element range.

Manufacturer’s Description

Building a custom Pro level race bike can be a difficult task while trying to stay within a budget. With the 2021 Chase Element, we did all the hard work for you. We wanted to offer a bike that our Chase Factory Pro riders could race right out of the box, while taking into consideration that the cost needs to be realistic for everyday racers who still want the best bike. With the new 2021 Chase Element, we have done just that, offering you the best bike for the price!

The 2021 Element utilizes the same geometry as our Championship winning ACT and RSP race frames. The Element frame features Hydroformed and butted tubing, a new integrated chain tensioner / disc brake mounting system, and a Press Fit Bottom Bracket. Featured parts on the Element include SHIMANO Disc Brakes, ANSWER Carbon Fiber Forks, TIOGA Fastr X tires, SUN RINGLÉ Rims, ELEVN PC seat, 31.8 Handle Bar/Stem combo, as well as other parts from ELEVN and INSIGHT.

The 2021 Element offers incredible features such as SHIMANO Hydraulic Disc Brake with updated disc mounting system, CHASE Element Triple Precise clutch system rear cassette hub with ISO Brake disc rotor laced up on SUN RINGLÉ rims, TIOGA FastR X tires, ANSWER Dagger carbon fork, ELEVN Aero Pivotal seat and post, EXCESS LSP cranks, INSIGHT chainring and grips, a BB86 Press Fit Bottom Bracket and a 31.8mm handlebar and stem. With all the parts together with this top notch frame, Chase was able to help make the ultimate Elite level complete race bike, what we feel is the best that is available today.

FOR 2021, WE ARE OFFERING 2 COLOR OPTIONS FOR THE ELEMENT BIKE

SAND WITH BLACK AND RED GRAPHICS

BLACK WITH WHITE AND GREY GRAPHICS

THE 2021 CHASE ELEMENT LINE UP IS OFFERED IN 5 SIZES, EACH IN 2 COLOR OPTIONS, GIVING YOU THE PERFECT SIZE OPTION FOR JUST ABOUT ANY BMX RACERS NEEDS : EXPERT, PRO, PRO XL, PRO XXL, AND PRO CRUISER.

Frame Size TT CS min LR AF SA HT SPL BBH Wheels Expert 20″

508 mm 13.5″

342.9 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 73° 70° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11″

279.4 mm 20×1-3/8″ Pro 20.5″

520.7 mm 14.25″

362 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.5″ Pro XL 21″

533.4 mm 14.3″

363.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Pro XXL 21.5″

546.1 mm 14.5″

368.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 74° 72.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.2″

236 mm 11.5″

292.1 mm 20×1.75″ Pro Cruiser 21.5″

546.1 mm 15.25″

387.3 mm 1.5″

38.1 mm 73° 69.5° 4.7″

120 mm 9.8″

250 mm 12″

304.8 mm 24×1.75″

Want to know more?

The Chase Elements will be available mid September.

Pick one up from a store near you.

Chase is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com)