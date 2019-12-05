Product Spotlight: Ciari Monza Front Load Stem

There’s no disputing that Ciari make some great looking BMX parts. I’ve had a close look at a bunch of the parts in their current line up over the past couple of years and they seem to tick all the boxes. They look good, great price and are built to last. Great value for money is always high on my list of priories.

The Ciari Monza Top load stem is the latest in the Ciari line up to catch my eye.

Available in 40 and 45 mm reach for 1″ steerer tubes, and 45 (with an adapter), 50, 57 and 63 mm for 1 1/8″ steerer tubes. And 4 colours; Black, Polished, Red and Blue.

If you are in the market for a new top load stem, the Ciari Monza front loader is worth a look.

Manufacturer’s Description

Position yourself for victory with the lightest in class top-load design.

Crafted from the finest 6000 series T6 aluminum block

Precision CNC 5-axis machining to ISO standard

T40 for use with 1” steer tubes

T45 for use with 1″ or 1 1/8” steer tubes

T50, T57 and T63 for use with 1 1/8″ steer tubes



Warning : Do not use front load stem with integrated clamping wedge on a carbon fiber steer tube.

MONZA T40 (40mm for 1” steer tubes)

Black /// Silver /// Red /// Blue

Weight : 5.9 oz /// 168g

MONZA T45 (45mm for 1” steer tubes w/ shim, or 1-1/8” w/o shim)

Black /// Silver /// Red /// Blue

Shim : W/ 1 pc ID25.4 shim

Weight : 6.9 oz /// 195g

MONZA T50 (50mm for 1-1/8” steer tubes)

Black /// Silver /// Red /// Blue

Weight : 8.3 oz /// 235g

MONZA T57 (57mm for 1-1/8” steer tubes)

Black /// Silver /// Red /// Blue

Weight : 8.9 oz /// 252g

MONZA T63 (63mm for 1-1/8” steer tubes)

Black /// Silver /// Red /// Blue

Weight : 9.3 oz /// 264g

Ciari is distributed across Australia by BMXEDGE, see their website at bmxedge.com.au for more details.