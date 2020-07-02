Product Spotlight: Flatline Pro BMX Racing Bars

The Flatline bar has been a staple from industry leader Supercross BMX for over a decade. Initially dubbed the Fox Yeah bars the Flatline became the first in a line up of flat bend bars (6 degrees of backsweep) that’s grown to include 5 sizes. The 6 degrees of back sweep is said to help generate more power, but it also offers an alternative to the standard 12 degrees of back sweep that Supercross offer with their Straight 8 bars.

If you are looking to generate more power on the race track and you are in the market for some new handlebars, make sure you check out the Supercross Flatline options.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Supercross BMX Flatline Pro Bar is the original FLAT Bend Pro Bar, is a full post weld heat treated Cro-Mo bar that was designed for all around use, not just a race bar, not just a freestyle bar, but a bar for the rider that likes a flatter bend than most. The Original Flat Bar is a 28″ wide, 8″ tall, 6° back sweep and 2° up sweep. Full Knurling for a tight grip on the stem, and a nice and small 19mm crossbar, so it’s strong but not too heavy.

The FLAT bend bar is available in 4 other sizes as well, the FLAT 6 cruiser bars, the LIL’ FLATTY, the HUGE and the MASSIVE.

The Flatline Pro Bars weigh in at only 770 grams or 1lb 11 ounces.

The Flatline Pro Bar is available in Gloss Black and Show Chrome.

