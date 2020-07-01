Product Spotlight: Freshpark BMX Jumps and Rollers

Are you frustrated you can’t get to a track to ride? Want to do something closer to home but don’t have the dirt or the space to build some jumps?

Freshpark, manufacturer’s of affordable portable jumps and gates, have some great options that can be set up in the driveway and packed away when fun time is over.

Freshpark BMX Jump

The new and exciting BMX Jump works great alone or connect it to the BMX Roller to make the perfect pump track.

Make a Spine with 2 BMX Jump’s back-to-back. So many options!

Make a BMX Roller Pump with the BMX Roller and an extra BMX jump.

Powder-coated cold rolled welded steel with rubber feet making it super strong, durable, and portable.

Designed with a toe piece for a smooth transition.

Goes well with the Fast Start Gate to practice all forms of your race.

If you are into BMX, this is the greatest obstacle to have.

Product Specs:

Size: 47 “Length (119cm) x 24? Width (61cm) x 16” Height (41cm)

Product Weight: 36 LBS (16kg)

Max Weight: 250 LBS (113kg)

Freshpark BMX Roller

The new and exciting BMX Roller is an addition to the BMX Jump.

Must have 2 BMX Jumps to use the BMX Roller.

Powder-coated cold rolled welded steel making it super strong, durable, and portable.

Goes well with the FastStart Gate to practice all forms of your race.

If you are into BMX, this is the greatest obstacle to have.

Product Specs:

Size: 22? Length (56cm)

22? Length (56cm) Weight: 18 LBS (8kg)

*BMX Jump not included*

