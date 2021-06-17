Product Spotlight: Insight BMX Thermoplastic Pedals

Product Spotlight: Insight BMX Thermoplastic Platform Pedals.

When you are a looking at a light weight pedal it’s hard to overlook a thermoplastic pedal that offers all the features of a high end pedal. The featherweight thermoplastic body of the Insight pedal is loaded with metal pins for grip a cromo axle for strength and sealed bearings to keep them running smooth. It’s a fantastic pedal for the smaller guys that won’t break the bank.

Manufacturer’s Description

All new Insight Pro Thermoplastic Platform Pedals are the perfect blend of a light weight Thermoplastic pedal, with metal threaded in traction pins, giving you optional traction in all types of riding conditions. Offered in 6 colour options.

Features:

Engineering Thermoplastic Body

CNC Machined Cromo axle 9/16”

LSL (lightweight self-lubricating) bushing and sealed bearing

Replaceable grips pins

Size : 113 x 114mm

Weight : 360 g / 12.69 oz

Colours : Black, Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange

Gallery:

Insight products are distributed across Australia by ECIImports.com