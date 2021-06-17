    News

    Product Spotlight: Insight BMX Thermoplastic Pedals

    When you are a looking at a light weight pedal it’s hard to overlook a thermoplastic pedal that offers all the features of a high end pedal. The featherweight thermoplastic body of the Insight pedal is loaded with metal pins for grip a cromo axle for strength and sealed bearings to keep them running smooth.  It’s a fantastic pedal for the smaller guys that won’t break the bank.

    Manufacturer’s Description

    All new Insight Pro Thermoplastic Platform Pedals are the perfect blend of a light weight Thermoplastic pedal, with metal threaded in traction pins, giving you optional traction in all types of riding conditions. Offered in 6 colour options.

    Features:

    Engineering Thermoplastic Body
    CNC Machined Cromo axle 9/16”
    LSL (lightweight self-lubricating) bushing and sealed bearing
    Replaceable grips pins

    Size : 113 x 114mm

    Weight : 360 g / 12.69 oz

    Colours : Black, Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Orange

    Gallery:

    Insight products are distributed across Australia by ECIImports.com

