Product Spotlight: ODI Elite Flow Lock-On Grips (130mm)

Handle grip manufacturing giant ODI have a massive range of grips, all varying in width, thickness, style, grip pattern and colour. The ODI Elite Flow lock-on grip shares the same diamondized grip pattern as the Ruffian BMX grips with an added half waffle. Officially another mountain bike grip which works just as well for BMX racing as any of ODI’s BMX grips.

The ODI Elite series of grips have been designed with an internal offset to provide the rider for an optimal feel with a thicker section of padding for comfort without the bulky feel.

The V2.1 lock-on system is a massive improvement on the original lock-on clamp system created by ODI. There’s no rocking from ill fitted grips and the allen key bolts are bigger for greater clamping strength.

Manufacturer’s Description

ODI’s first generation Lock-On System are standard for mountain bike racers everywhere. ODI has redefined grip performance again. The new Elite Series grips are engineered from end to end to deliver every feature racers demand.

PRODUCT FEATURES:

Offset grip design provides padding where it is needed most

Half-Waffle pattern for added control

NEW SINGLE CLAMP – Version 2.1 Lock-On System

Soft Pro Compound for excellent shock absorption

Reinforced Soft Ends for Added Durability

Available in 6 different colors

ODI products are available Australia wide through www.lustyindustries.com Be sure to give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wearelusty

Check www.odigrips.com for more information and give them a follow on Instagram at www.instagram.com/odigrips