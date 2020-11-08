News

ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 27 “Two Princes”

The 27th Episode of ECITV is an intimate affair, for the first time in months we do the episode without a guest. Gary and Shane discuss the latest in news, products and upcoming events. Story Time with Gazza is back and Gazza tells us about his time with John Buultjens. John’s story is told in the movie The Ride which is to be released on Prime Video on Friday 13 November.

General Discussion (Jump to 2:10)

New Stuff

Events

Story Time with Gazza (Jump to 21:30)

The Ride BMX Movie will be available on Prime Video November 13. It’s the story of John Buultjens “Scottish John” who spent a lot of time in Australia.
Gary tells us a couple of stories about Scottish John.
https://bmxultra.com/news/the-ride-is-coming-to-prime-video-nov-13/

Stay Strong Bike Bag Video (Jump to 30:18)

The Ride Movie Trailer (Jump to 31:18)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

