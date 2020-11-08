ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 27 “Two Princes”

The 27th Episode of ECITV is an intimate affair, for the first time in months we do the episode without a guest. Gary and Shane discuss the latest in news, products and upcoming events. Story Time with Gazza is back and Gazza tells us about his time with John Buultjens. John’s story is told in the movie The Ride which is to be released on Prime Video on Friday 13 November.

General Discussion (Jump to 2:10)

New Stuff

IRC Tires are available in Australia from December. You can purchase them from Geelong Cycles or CTD Industries.

LUXBMX’s Shaun McCarthy Brain Battle Raffle

Help out a fellow BMX mate and his young family by buying a ticket (or more) in this sweet raffle. A 2020 Chase Element Cruiser AND a factory Connor Fields’ Chase jersey personally signed by the Olympic champ is up for grabs for just 5 bucks!

https://bmxultra.com/news/luxbmxs-shaun-mccarthy-brain-battle-raffle/

https://bmxultra.com/news/luxbmxs-shaun-mccarthy-brain-battle-raffle/ Cult Vans! The latest in the limited release of BMX specific range of shoes is a collaboration with BMX manufacturer, Cult. It's another one of my favourite styles, the Old Skool, in my favourite colour, black, with the awesome Vans Wafflecup made specifically for BMX.

https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-vans-x-cult-old-skool-pro-bmx/

https://bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-vans-x-cult-old-skool-pro-bmx/ Stranger's Ballast headset could be the next step in the progression of 45/45 Campagnolo compatible headsets. Designed for a minimal stack height it also simplifies the traditional headsets with an integrated wedge and dust cover. That means fewer components, making it easier to install and less to go wrong.

https://bmxultra.com/news/strangers-ballast-a-simpler-headset/

https://bmxultra.com/news/strangers-ballast-a-simpler-headset/ No Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike this episode

Don’t forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike

Don't forget to send in your submissions to ecitv.com.au/bike Alienation OS20 rims are back in stock

https://www.eciimports.com/product_info.php/products_id/9363

https://www.eciimports.com/product_info.php/products_id/9363 VEE OS20 tires will be available next week

Elevn OS20 cromo forks are available now in Black 1 ?” or tapered steerer.

https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=elevn+OS20

https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=elevn+OS20 Profile Retro Cranks are back in stock in 180mm length in chrome RRP $699

All stock has just sold to OldSchoolBMX.com

https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=profile+vintage+box+crank+set

All stock has just sold to OldSchoolBMX.com https://www.eciimports.com/?rf=kw&kw=profile+vintage+box+crank+set Stay Strong Bags are coming in Monday Bike Bag Back Pack Cross Body Bag Helmet Bag



Events

Track Attack announced their dates have changed slightly. The racing is Friday Jan 8 to Sunday Jan 17. Racing is Friday, Saturday and Sunday each weekend.

IRC Tires are the latest BSX2021 partner

https://bmxultra.com/news/bsx2021-bronze-partner-irc-tires/

Story Time with Gazza (Jump to 21:30)

The Ride BMX Movie will be available on Prime Video November 13. It’s the story of John Buultjens “Scottish John” who spent a lot of time in Australia.

Gary tells us a couple of stories about Scottish John.

https://bmxultra.com/news/the-ride-is-coming-to-prime-video-nov-13/

Stay Strong Bike Bag Video (Jump to 30:18)

The Ride Movie Trailer (Jump to 31:18)

Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.

