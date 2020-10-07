Product Spotlight: Profile “Youth Crew” Tees

Earlier this year Profile released the Youth Crew tee. It was a short run that sold out pretty quick. If you missed out first time around, they’re back! Although, to be fair, this is the first time they have been available in Australia. The name Youth Crew can be a little misleading, it’s an adult sized tee, as are all Profile tees.

Make sure you grab one before they are all gone…again.

Manufacturer’s Description

Profile Youth Crew Tee

100% cotton with water based screen print

Colour options Black with White print Grey with Black print

Sizes (Adult) Medium Large XL XXL (Coming soon)



Printed in the USA.

Distributed Across Australia by ECI

Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.