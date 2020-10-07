Product Spotlight: Profile “Youth Crew” Tees
Earlier this year Profile released the Youth Crew tee. It was a short run that sold out pretty quick. If you missed out first time around, they’re back! Although, to be fair, this is the first time they have been available in Australia. The name Youth Crew can be a little misleading, it’s an adult sized tee, as are all Profile tees.
Make sure you grab one before they are all gone…again.
Gallery
Manufacturer’s Description
Profile Youth Crew Tee
- 100% cotton with water based screen print
- Colour options
- Black with White print
- Grey with Black print
- Sizes (Adult)
- Medium
- Large
- XL
- XXL (Coming soon)
Printed in the USA.
Distributed Across Australia by ECI
Profile Racing is distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports.
