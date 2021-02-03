Product Spotlight: Radio Bikes Neon Pro Stem

Radio Bike Co have really been stepping up their race game. Their components line up is nothing short of impressive, and it just seems to keep growing. Radio’s range covers a broad spectrum, offering products to suit your budget. A prime example is their stems. Radio offer both casted and CNC options. The Neon is the high end CNC stem, built light strong and slick. What makes the Neon Pro stem different is the wider 48mm top cap and the offset rear slot to improve clamping. If you’re in the market for a new stem, make sure you check this one out.

Manufacturer’s Description

As PRO as it gets. The Neon stem is custom CNC machined form a block of raw 6061-T6 alloy for a precision fit and grip on your bars. The wider faceplate provides clamping power and the choice of sizes allows you to dial in your front end to your exact preference.

Material full CNC machined 6061-T6 alloy

Steerer Tube 1 1/8?

Clamping Area 22.2mm

Reach 48mm, 54mm or 60mm

Rise 27mm

Stack 32.5mm

Extras wider 48mm cap with cut-out offset rear slot to improve clamping



