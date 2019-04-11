Product Spotlight: Sk8-Hi Pro BMX Scotty Cranmer Signature Shoe
Vans have released another new BMX specific shoe as a quick follow up to the Old Skool Pro Kevin Peraza signature shoes which I have been enjoying riding in the past few weeks.
The Scotty Cranmer’s signature shoe shares the same features as the Kevin Peraza signature shoes but in the Sk8-Hi style, which incidentally has always been my favourite riding/racing, because of it’s comfort and the extra ankle protection.
Scotty Cranmer is a BMX park rider which probably explains the white colourway that would be hard to keep clean around the dirt jumps or at a race track.
Manufacturer’s Description
The Sk8-Hi Pro BMX in Scotty Cranmer’s signature colorway is a Vans classic upgraded for enhanced performance.
Gallery
Features
- Sturdy canvas and suede uppers
- The Sk8-Hi Pro BMX also includes UltraCush HD sockliners to provide the highest level of impact cushioning
- DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high wear areas for unrivaled durability
- The Vans revolutionary Wafflecup BMX construction for unrivaled support and pedalfeel.
It’s uncertain weather the Sk8-Hi Pro BMX Scotty Cranmer Signature Shoe will make it to Australia, time will tell.
You can check out their full product range at www.vans.com.au
Posted in: News