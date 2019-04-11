Product Spotlight: Sk8-Hi Pro BMX Scotty Cranmer Signature Shoe

Vans have released another new BMX specific shoe as a quick follow up to the Old Skool Pro Kevin Peraza signature shoes which I have been enjoying riding in the past few weeks.

The Scotty Cranmer’s signature shoe shares the same features as the Kevin Peraza signature shoes but in the Sk8-Hi style, which incidentally has always been my favourite riding/racing, because of it’s comfort and the extra ankle protection.

Scotty Cranmer is a BMX park rider which probably explains the white colourway that would be hard to keep clean around the dirt jumps or at a race track.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Sk8-Hi Pro BMX in Scotty Cranmer’s signature colorway is a Vans classic upgraded for enhanced performance.

Gallery

Features

Sturdy canvas and suede uppers

The Sk8-Hi Pro BMX also includes UltraCush HD sockliners to provide the highest level of impact cushioning

DURACAP reinforcement rubber underlays in high wear areas for unrivaled durability

The Vans revolutionary Wafflecup BMX construction for unrivaled support and pedalfeel.

It’s uncertain weather the Sk8-Hi Pro BMX Scotty Cranmer Signature Shoe will make it to Australia, time will tell.

You can check out their full product range at www.vans.com.au