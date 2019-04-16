More Maxxis Torch Tires added to bmxultra.com Online Gear Calculator

For over a decade we have been committed to providing the best and most comprehensive FREE online BMX Gear Calculator available.

While all other gear calculators provide you with the Gear Inches for your specific gear ours provides an accurate chart based on your tire of choice so you can compare other gear options with only one gear selection.

We’ve been asked by a number of Gear Calculator users to add the Maxxis Torch tires in 20 x 1 1/8″ and 20 x 1 3/8″ sizes, so it was time for an update. While we were at it we’ve added the 24 x 1.75″ as well.

As always we do plan to update the iPhone/iPad app soon to bring it in alignment with the online calculator.

The free web based online calculator works well on any browser and device (Android devices, iPhones, iPads, PCs, laptops, etc) and we encourage everyone to take full advantage of the free calculator.

Check out the updated online version here: bmxultra.com/gear-calculator