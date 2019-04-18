Maxxis Torch Foldable BMX Race Tire

Lusty Industries took over distribution of Maxxis bicycle tires mid way through 2018 and shot through a couple of sets of tires to check out. The first off the rack was the Maxxis DTH tires and were very impressed with the tire as an all rounder which works just as well playing the role of the serious race tire. The next tire under the microscope and in the evolution is the Maxxis Torch foldable tire. I spent even more time on the Torch than I did with the DTH and have found it to be a tire that I can rely on no matter what the surface.

Manufacturer’s Description

Light up the track or street with the Torch!

Lightweight construction

Grooved slick center tread

Textured cornering knobs

Originally designed as a race tire for modern BMX tracks, the Torch brings the heat to your competition. The Torch is available in 20″, 24″, and 29″ sizes.

Size ETRTO TPI Bead Weight (g) Compound Max PSI Tech Color Application 20″ Rim Size 20X1 1/8 28-451 60 WIRE 260 DUAL 85 SilkWorm Black BMX 20X1 3/8 37-451 60 WIRE 310 DUAL 110 SilkWorm Black BMX 20X1.50 38-406 120 FOLDABLE 320 DUAL 110 SilkShield Black BMX 20X1.50 38-406 120 FOLDABLE 315 DUAL 110 SilkWorm Black BMX 20X1.75 44-406 120 FOLDABLE 365 DUAL 110 SilkShield Black BMX 20X1.75 44-406 120 FOLDABLE 345 DUAL 110 SilkWorm Black BMX 20X1.75 44-406 60 FOLDABLE 445 DUAL 110 – Skinwall BMX 20X1.75 44-406 120 FOLDABLE 380 DUAL 100 EXO/TR Black BMX 20X1.95 49-406 120 FOLDABLE 395 DUAL 110 SilkShield Black BMX 20X1.95 49-406 120 FOLDABLE 370 DUAL 110 SilkWorm Black BMX 20X1.95 49-406 60 FOLDABLE 490 DUAL 110 – Skinwall BMX 20X2.20 56-406 60 FOLDABLE 475 DUAL 110 SilkShield Black BMX 24″ Rim Size 24X1.75 44-507 120 WIRE 450 DUAL 65 SilkWorm Black BMX

What is SilkWorm, SilkShield and EXO/TR?

SilkWorm Silkworm is an exclusive material incorporated into the casing of select models, increasing puncture and tear resistance. Silkworm is featured under the tread as a breaker.

SilkShield SilkShield offers protection from bead to bead whereas Silkworm is found under the tread only. SilkShield provides an additional level of protection for sidewalls as well as under the tread.

EXO An extremely cut-resistant and abrasion-resistant material added to the sidewalls of select mountain tires. This densely woven fabric is also lightweight and highly flexible, ensuring that the performance of the tire remains unaffected. Choose EXO Protection for exceptionally rocky, treacherous trails where the chance of sidewall cuts and abrasions is high.

Weight

Like the DTH the Torch is not the lightest race tire on the market but they are right up there with the leaders in the weight race and even some of the newer tires on the market.

Comparison of 20 x 1.75 tires

The foldable Maxxis DTH weighs in at 345 grams.

The Maxxis Torch is 345 grams.

Tioga Powerblock is 305 grams.

The new Vee Speed Booster is 385 grams.

Grip

The tread pattern is quite simple which seems to me a running theme with Maxxis, not that it’s a bad thing, they seem to make it work.

Over the past few months I’ve put in hundreds of kilometers riding on the road, and tracks with a variety of surfaces. From coarse and loose surface of pump tracks, to red clay corners at the local dirt jumps to high speed tar and concrete corners at the race track the Torch tires are faultless.

What did surprise me was they aren’t showing a whole lot of wear.

High Pressure

With today’s highly groomed race tracks higher tire pressures are possible, reducing rolling resistance. It’s not unusual for a BMX racer to run 100 PSI. The Maxxis Torch foldable tires are rated 85-110 PSI. I run mine at 90 PSI for a slightly softer ride. At 90 PSI the Torch is still very firm and corner well without the fear of movement or tire roll even in the tightest of corners.

How Do They Ride

Just like the DTH tires, the Torch is a great race tire, it has the pedigree and all the features you would expect from a premium BMX race tire.

Low profile tread/low rolling resistance

Good grip

Light weight

Long wearing

High pressure

I’d be quite happy to fork over my hard earned money to run the Maxxis Torch.

Gallery

Rating 19.5/20

Value for money: 5/5 Weight: 4.5/5 Functionality: 5/5 Looks/Finish: 5/5

Comments

The foldable Maxxis Torch is a hard wearing grippy tire that won’t let you down.

The Maxxis Torch isn’t the lightest on the market but it’s not far off.

A great race tire!

The Maxxis Torch has a refined look of late 90’s street tires, providing plenty of grip without going overboard. For those of you who like a skinwall tire, look out for the skinwall Torch in 20 x 1.75 and 20 x 1.95 sizes.

Lusty Industries are the Australia distributor for Maxxis. For more information about Maxxis products in Australia check out www.lustyindustries.com/brands/maxxis.

review by Shane Jenkins/18 April 2019