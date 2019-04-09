2019 Australian National Series: Round 3 – Ipswich Qld This Weekend
Round 3 of the 2019 Australian National Series is on at Ipswich in Queensland this weekend. While entries were lacking at the Queensland round in 2018 hosted by the Nerang club, Ipswich has managed to pull an impressive entry count of 581 riders. It’s the last round of the National Series prior to the break for the Australian Championships which will be in Shepparton Victoria next month.
LOCATION
Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club
Willey Park, Ipswich QLD, 4305
SCHEDULE
Saturday 13th April
09:00 – 11:30 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)
09:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue
10:00 – 10:30 Officials Briefing
Practice
10:30 – 11:00 8yr – 12yr
11:00 – 11:30 13yr – 16yr
11:30 – 12:00 17+ & Masters Classes
12:00 – 12:30 Superclass
12:30 – 12:45 Sprockets
Racing
13:15 – 14:00 Moto 1 ALL Classes
14:00– 14:45 Moto 2 ALL Classes
14:45– 15:30 Moto 3 ALL Classes
15:30 – 16:00 Qualifers & Final Superclass Only
Sunday 14th April
Warmup (No Gates)
08:00 – 08:15 8yr – 12yr
08:15 – 08:30 13yr – 16yr
08:30 – 08:45 17+ & Masters Classes
08:45 – 09:15 Championship Classes
09:15 – 09:30 Sprockets
Racing
09:45 – 10:30 Moto 1 & 2 (Championship Classes) & Moto 4 (Challenge Classes)
10:30 – 10:45 Moto 3 (Championship Classes)
11:00 – 11:30 Qualifiers
11:30 – 12:45 Finals
LINKS
