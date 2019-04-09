2019 Australian National Series: Round 3 – Ipswich Qld This Weekend

Round 3 of the 2019 Australian National Series is on at Ipswich in Queensland this weekend. While entries were lacking at the Queensland round in 2018 hosted by the Nerang club, Ipswich has managed to pull an impressive entry count of 581 riders. It’s the last round of the National Series prior to the break for the Australian Championships which will be in Shepparton Victoria next month.

LOCATION

Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club

Willey Park, Ipswich QLD, 4305

SCHEDULE

Saturday 13th April

09:00 – 11:30 Registration (No Registration on Sunday)

09:00 BMXA Takes Control of Venue

10:00 – 10:30 Officials Briefing

Practice

10:30 – 11:00 8yr – 12yr

11:00 – 11:30 13yr – 16yr

11:30 – 12:00 17+ & Masters Classes

12:00 – 12:30 Superclass

12:30 – 12:45 Sprockets

Racing

13:15 – 14:00 Moto 1 ALL Classes

14:00– 14:45 Moto 2 ALL Classes

14:45– 15:30 Moto 3 ALL Classes

15:30 – 16:00 Qualifers & Final Superclass Only

Sunday 14th April

Warmup (No Gates)

08:00 – 08:15 8yr – 12yr

08:15 – 08:30 13yr – 16yr

08:30 – 08:45 17+ & Masters Classes

08:45 – 09:15 Championship Classes

09:15 – 09:30 Sprockets

Racing

09:45 – 10:30 Moto 1 & 2 (Championship Classes) & Moto 4 (Challenge Classes)

10:30 – 10:45 Moto 3 (Championship Classes)

11:00 – 11:30 Qualifiers

11:30 – 12:45 Finals

