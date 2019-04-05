Rizen Stealth Series Pants

Our friends at Rizen are churning out some great racing products for the BMX, Moto and MTB crowd. Two of the bmxultra.com team riders are currently using the Stealth pants and are enjoying the air flow, comfort and amazing range of movement. If you are in the market for some race pants make sure you check these out.

Gallery

Features

// Race cut chassis with a athletic fit for reduced bunching and excess bulk and weight

// The athletic fit to give you maximum mobility whilst in the power position, jump position, starting position and cornering

// Ultra lightweight, breathable 4-way stretch performance fabric used for resistance free mobility and comfort

// Special 4-way stretch fabric on the lower leg to reduce bucking and to avoid catching pants in the chain

// Special air vented fabric panels strategically placed to help regulate body temperature

// Large wrap-around rear yoke stretch panel for unrivaled fit and support

// Anti-slip waist closure system to keep your privates in place on those hard landings

// Honeycomb custom silicon grip inside the waistline to grip your jersey

// Hip adjusters on both hips for that perfect fit and firmness

// Heat and abrasion-resistant grain leather knee panels for added durability and grip

// These pants are lightweight, comfortable and functional

Check out the full range at rizenunlimited.com