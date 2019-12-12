    News

    Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX Balance Bike

    It appears that Supercross BMX are branching out into balance bikes for the BMX gromits, the stars of the future. We’ve seen a handful of balance bikes come out of the Supercross warehouse over the years as one offs for very special Supercross family members. It looks like SX are biting the bullet and going into full production with a fairly high end and great looking balance bike that will be the envy of every balance biker.

    Manufacturer’s Description

    The Supercross BMX Balance bike is a great way to introduce your child to the world of bicycle riding without the use of training wheels or a tricycle. The Supercross BMX has been designed from the ground up to meet the needs of children and parents alike.

    Key features include a low-profile 6061 T-6 Aluminum Heat Treated Frame with a 12” top tube and an integrated foot platform, alloy riser handlebar, 1” threadless Integrated Sealed Bearing headset and fork, 12” alloy wheels with inflatable tires, and an adjustable padded seat. With a balance bike (also known as a “push bike”) your child will learn the fundamentals of balance and bicycle control first, making the transition to pedal bike much easier.

    *The Supercross BMX stand over height is adjustable from 11.75” to 14.25” from the top of the seat to the ground.

    Current Photos are of the first Sample and are Subject to small Changes for Production. Production Photos will be posted shortly.  These will be shipping the week before Christmas 2019. Cutting it close is an understatement.

    This is our growing list of currently active Supercross BMX resellers. If your favourite bike shop isn’t listed here ask them to get in touch with us and we can get you what you need.

    StoreEmailPhonePostcodeState
    Blackman Bicyclesinfo@blackmanbicycles.com.au02 9621 81582148NSW
    Crankd Cyclesmattj@crankdcycles.com(07) 47 285 8384814Qld
    Rainbow Cycleworxrainbowcycleworx@gmail.com(07) 5502 69564212Qld
    Edge Cycleworksedgecycleworks@optusnet.com.au(07) 4052 11644870Qld
    Oxley Cyclesoxleycycles@westnet.com.au0418 199 7534073Qld
    Daktari Sportsnick@daktarisport.com.au(08) 8724 80135290SA
    RJPBMXrjpbmx@outlook.com0421 569 4953429Vic
    Trail And Tracktatcycles_sales@hotmail.com0414 633 1893074Vic
    YVC BMXbmx@yarravalleycycles.com(03) 9735 14833140Vic
    District Cycle Storebrett@districtcyclestore.com.au03 5918 09763810Vic
    Freedom Wheelsmark@freedomwheelscycles.com0403 760 8516163WA
    Guildford Cyclesguildfordcycles@westnet.com.au9279 56136076WA
    Midland Cyclesmidcyc@yahoo.com.au9250 63306056WA

    Visit: www.supercrossbmx.com.au

