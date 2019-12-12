Product Spotlight: Supercross BMX Balance Bike

It appears that Supercross BMX are branching out into balance bikes for the BMX gromits, the stars of the future. We’ve seen a handful of balance bikes come out of the Supercross warehouse over the years as one offs for very special Supercross family members. It looks like SX are biting the bullet and going into full production with a fairly high end and great looking balance bike that will be the envy of every balance biker.

Manufacturer’s Description

The Supercross BMX Balance bike is a great way to introduce your child to the world of bicycle riding without the use of training wheels or a tricycle. The Supercross BMX has been designed from the ground up to meet the needs of children and parents alike.

Key features include a low-profile 6061 T-6 Aluminum Heat Treated Frame with a 12” top tube and an integrated foot platform, alloy riser handlebar, 1” threadless Integrated Sealed Bearing headset and fork, 12” alloy wheels with inflatable tires, and an adjustable padded seat. With a balance bike (also known as a “push bike”) your child will learn the fundamentals of balance and bicycle control first, making the transition to pedal bike much easier.

*The Supercross BMX stand over height is adjustable from 11.75” to 14.25” from the top of the seat to the ground.

Current Photos are of the first Sample and are Subject to small Changes for Production. Production Photos will be posted shortly. These will be shipping the week before Christmas 2019. Cutting it close is an understatement.

