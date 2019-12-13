Up close and personal with the Profile Racing AC-2 hubs.

So sometimes we go a little quiet at bmxultra.com from time to time and it’s because we usually have a number of side projects running. Here’s a little video we helped put together with Gary from ECI for Profile Racing to use to showcase the AC-2 hub. You may have seen the assembly competition videos but this one goes into more detail about the AC-2 hub and details the different set up options.

AC-2 hubs will be available in Australia in the full colour range in just a matter of days. Check eciimports.com for details.

Profile Racing is the single largest, most capable and most sophisticated manufacturer of high-end BMX bicycle components in the United States.

